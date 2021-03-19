TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re one of the 10,850 fans who will be at Yankee Stadium for the April 1 season opener, you might want to give a special shout-out to centerfielder Aaron Hicks.

Based on his experience playing in front of a few thousand fans this year in spring training, it’s possible Hicks will be able to hear exactly what you’re saying.

"I can definitely hear every conversation that everyone is having," Hicks said on Friday, a day after it was announced that the Yankees and Mets will be allowed to let fans in at 20% capacity for the start of the season.

"I’m extremely excited that fans are actually just even being allowed back in the stadium at 20% capacity," Hicks said. "It’s going to be nice to have fans back in the stands and give us some energy and excitement throughout the game."

One noticeable aspect of having a limited number of fans at spring training games is that the players can hear everything from a constant buzz to a hearty cheer to a full-throated razz.

Hey, if you pay your money, you can be heard more than ever this season. Just remember to keep it clean.

Even loud boos are better than the sound of silence, the players say.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t really recall any individuals that I specifically noticed," pitcher Corey Kluber said. "But I think just kind of having that buzz of having people in the stands — that constant noise instead of dead quiet — it’s probably the most noticeable thing that I’ve felt.

"Even though spring training’s been limited with the numbers and stuff, I still strongly believe that some fans are better than no fans. I think that we probably as players didn’t realize necessarily how much we appreciate having fans in the stands until last year, when there weren’t any.

"What is it — 20% that they’re going to be allowed to have? That’s a lot better than zero. Obviously, I know everybody’s hoping to get to 100% capacity sooner [rather] than later, but I think having any fans in the stands makes it a more fun environment. I think that players feed off that energy that the fans bring, so I think it’s a positive step in the right direction."

The Yankees announced that they will offer tickets for their first two homestands (a total of 11 games) to season-ticket holders first and later will announce a date when the general public can purchase any remaining seats to those games.

Fans wishing to enter either stadium will be required to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. Mask and social distancing rules will be in effect.

The Yankees’ third homestand will begin on April 30. The club said in a statement that it hopes to be allowed to increase capacity by May.

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, who was at Thursday’s news conference announcing the 20% decision, hopes for an even bigger jump later in the season.

"I'm excited to be back in Yankee Stadium as a fan," he said. "Let's keep battling this thing so we can have a full stadium for the World Series."