Miguel Andujar HR rescues struggling Yanks bullpen

Miguel Andujar hit a two-run homer off reliever Chris Martin in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to erase a bullpen collapse and lead the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Rangers at Yankee Stadium.

After getting two quick first outs in the top of the inning, Zach Britton – pitching on back-to-back days – allowed an infield single to Shin-Soo Choo, and another single to Rougned Odor and walked Elvis Andrus to load the bases. Britton then missed on a 3-and-2 pitch to Adrian Beltre to cut the Yankees' lead to 3-2, and walked off to a smattering of boos. Then, with two strikes on Jurickson Profar, Dellin Betances balked home the tying run.

The bullpen nearly gave it away again in the ninth, when Aroldis Chapman loaded the bases with two outs - on a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch. Chapman, who's been struggling with his control and diminished velocity on his fastball, did hit 100 a couple of times Saturday, but dipped as low as 94.7 on his four-seamer, and relied heavily on his slider. He struck out Jurickson Profar to end the game.

Prior to that, the Yankees had been playing chicken with the inclement weather, but otherwise cruising thanks to some well-placed hits and yet another strong start by Lance Lynn.

Giancarlo Stanton, who’s been battling left leg soreness for a weak, gave running a rest in the first inning – instead blasting a 3-and-0 fastball over the leftfield wall and trotting around the bases to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Andujar singled on a misplay in the infield and Greg Bird drove him in with a double to center – his first RBI since July 31.

The Rangers got one back in the third, when Choo laced a ball to center, which was played in slowly by Shane Robinson, landing Choo at second. Andrus singled to drive him in.

Prior to that, Lynn had yet to allow a run in his Yankee tenure – a span of 14 innings. Lynn (4.46 ERA) was pulled after five innings and 99 pitches, allowing just that one run on five hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Between Lynn and the Yankees' other trade deadline acquisition, J.A. Happ, the two newest members of the rotation have a 1.57 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 28.2 innings with 33 strikeouts. Lynn has a 0.96 WHIP in his three appearances – two starts and a 4 ½ inning of relief – with 22 strikeouts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Neil Walker, who started in right and hit a homer from each side of the plate on Thursday, tacked on an RBI double in the sixth to drive in Bird, who doubled, to give the Yankees a short-lived 3-1 lead. That was Bird’s first multi-hit game since July 28.