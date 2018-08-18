Billy McKinney has been in four different organizations in six professional seasons, so playing for new teams in different stadiums is hardly novel to him. Still, the 23-year-old had to acknowledge the unusual symmetry between his big-league debut and return to the majors Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s pretty cool, making my debut in Toronto with New York, and making my Toronto debut here,” said McKinney, who was traded to the Blue Jays from the Yankees in the J.A. Happ deal on July 26. He led off and played leftfield in Toronto’s 11-6 loss to the Yankees, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

McKinney appeared in his first two big-league games for the Yankees in March, before injuring himself after crashing into the wall at Rogers Center. He returned to action in the minors in May and was called back up to the majors on Friday.

“It was a great experience, especially getting to play against some old teammates,” he said. McKinney lined a single to rightfield with the bases loaded in the sixth inning for his first two big-league RBIs, and when the ball got past Neil Walker, a third run scored and McKinney moved to second. He was thrown out trying to advance to third.

“He battles at the plate and it looks like he has a pretty good eye,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Gibbons also said he could look past the base running miscues -- McKinney was also picked off first in the third inning -- and chalked them up to over-eagerness: “He’s excited. He just had that look. So we’ll excuse [him].”

Oakland took McKinney in the first round of the 2013 draft, before dealing him to Chicago the following July. Two years later, the Yankees acquired him in the Aroldis Chapman trade.

“I’ve been through the ups and downs,” McKinney said. “Sometimes things just don’t work out for you the way you want them to work out . . . You learn how to deal with that process.”

With his return to the majors in the books, McKinney’s focus will shift towards making his stay in his latest new home a lasting one.