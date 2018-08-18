Giancarlo Stanton expects to reclaim his familiar place in rightfield when he returns to Miami this week as an opposing player for the first time with the Yankees.

The Yankees mostly have been playing Shane Robinson or Neil Walker at that position during Aaron Judge's injury absence, but Stanton believes his troublesome hamstring should be healed enough for him to make his first outfield appearance since Aug. 7 when the Yankees visit Derek Jeter's Marlins for a two-game interleague series beginning Tuesday.

"It's getting there. We're gonna have some NL games soon, so I have to jump out in rightfield. It's getting better," Stanton said after homering for the seventh time in 12 games in Saturday's 11-6 win over Toronto. "We're gonna get there. Run around, test it and make sure it's ready to go."

The reigning NL MVP was booed heavily early during his first season in the Bronx, but he leads the Yankees with 32 homers and 79 RBIs. Since Judge landed on the disabled list on July 27, Stanton has a .299/.364/.690 slash line in 22 games. In the last 12 games, he has 12 RBIs and a .340/.426/.872 slash line.

"He's an elite-level player, an impact player in every sense of the word," Aaron Boone said. "As we've gone through obviously beat up a little bit and missing some guys, it's important that guys step up. He's a big reason why we've been able to continue to win games."

Miscue by Walker

Walker botched a key play in rightfield, allowing Billy McKinney's bases-loaded, two-out single to get past him in the sixth. All three runs scored, although McKinney was out at third when he overslid the base.

"A couple of mistakes, but all in all, I think he's probably surpassed what I thought he'd be able to do, just going out there kind of on the fly," Boone said. "He's filling a lot of roles and his versatility has been really important for us."

RSVP, negative

Ousted manager and former catcher Joe Girardi declined an invitation from the Yankees to attend Saturday's celebration of the 1998 World Series championship squad, a team official said.

Former Yankees captain and current Marlins CEO Derek Jeter also was among those who did not appear, saying in a video message that he couldn't make it because of his daughter Bella's first birthday. "I'm pretty sure everyone in attendance understands, if you have children, you cannot miss your daughter's first birthday party," Jeter said.

Scott Brosius, the 1998 World Series MVP and the current third-base coach for Seattle, also recorded a video message.