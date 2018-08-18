Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees propect watch

Estevan Florial, the Yankees' No. 2-rated prospect.

 Estevan Florial, the Yankees' No. 2-rated prospect. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

A look at theYankees' top prospects as ranked by mlb.com. Stats are through games played through Friday.

1. Justus Sheffield, LHP / Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

He fell to 5-4 after allowing four runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings of Class AAA S/WB's’  7-3 loss to Indianapolis (Pirates) on Aug. 15. He walked five and struck out two. Overall, Sheffield is 6-6 with a 2.48 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts), split between Class AA Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s struck out 116 and walked 50 in 108 2/3 innings. 

2. Estevan Florial, OF / Tampa Tarpons

He’s hitting .275 with an three RBIs in his last 10 games with Class-A Tampa. Florial is hitting .244 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 62 games there. Overall, he’s hitting .279 with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 71 games in rookie ball and Class A. He has a .378 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage. 

3. Jonathan Loaisiga, RHP /  Trenton Thunder

 Loaisiga, who pitched in four games with the Yankees in April, and showed promise with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, one hit and one run with two skrikeouts and two walks Friday night in Trenton.

4. Albert Abreu, RHP / Tampa 

He allowed two runs, four hits, walked one, and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of a 3-2 win over Daytona (Reds) on Aug. 17. Abreu is 4-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 12 starts for Class A Tampa. He’s struck out 61 and walked 25 in 57 2/3 innings.

5. Domingo Acevedo, RHP / Trenton 

On  disabled list with ‘upper arm soreness and hasn’t pitched since July 28. He’s 2-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) .

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first DeGrom tosses CG to improve to 8-7 as Mets top Phils
Yankees trainer Steve Donohue and manager Aaron Boone Romine seems to be OK after taking foul ball off mask
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock is sacked in the Shurmur disagrees with penalty called on Herzlich
Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws a pass during Bridgewater knows he can be starter again - somewhere
Jets quarterback Josh McCown warms up before a Jets QB McCown knows he could drop in pecking order
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton follows Stanton expects to play rightfield against Marlins