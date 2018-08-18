A look at theYankees' top prospects as ranked by mlb.com. Stats are through games played through Friday.

1. Justus Sheffield, LHP / Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

He fell to 5-4 after allowing four runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings of Class AAA S/WB's’ 7-3 loss to Indianapolis (Pirates) on Aug. 15. He walked five and struck out two. Overall, Sheffield is 6-6 with a 2.48 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts), split between Class AA Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s struck out 116 and walked 50 in 108 2/3 innings.

2. Estevan Florial, OF / Tampa Tarpons

He’s hitting .275 with an three RBIs in his last 10 games with Class-A Tampa. Florial is hitting .244 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 62 games there. Overall, he’s hitting .279 with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 71 games in rookie ball and Class A. He has a .378 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga, RHP / Trenton Thunder

Loaisiga, who pitched in four games with the Yankees in April, and showed promise with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, one hit and one run with two skrikeouts and two walks Friday night in Trenton.

4. Albert Abreu, RHP / Tampa

He allowed two runs, four hits, walked one, and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of a 3-2 win over Daytona (Reds) on Aug. 17. Abreu is 4-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 12 starts for Class A Tampa. He’s struck out 61 and walked 25 in 57 2/3 innings.

5. Domingo Acevedo, RHP / Trenton

On disabled list with ‘upper arm soreness and hasn’t pitched since July 28. He’s 2-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) .