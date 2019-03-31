Yankees lose to Orioles in rain-delayed game

The whole beat-up-on-the-bad-teams-this-season thing is off to a lousy start for the Yankees.

After waltzing past the Orioles on Opening Day, they managed to drop two in a row to the worst team the American League has to offer, falling to Baltimore, 7-5, on Sunday in front of a sparse and irritated crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Maybe a few thousand members of the announced gathering of 38,419 were left at the end. They made their displeasure known throughout the game, which began 3 hours, 17 minutes late because of rain.

So the Yankees lost their opening series to an Orioles team that won 47 games last season (seven of their victories came against the Yankees) and is expected to finish with a similar win total this season.

Sunday’s setback came about because of a rough first outing by lefthander J.A. Happ -- who allowed four runs and five hits, including two homers, in four innings -- and a lack of success with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees, who stranded 11 runners in Saturday's 5-3 loss, went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 on Sunday. They had nine hits and drew eight walks but struck out 14 times.

DJ LeMahieu came up with one of those hits with a two-out RBI single in the ninth against a gassed Mychal Givens to make it 7-5. Lefty Paul Fry came on to face Brett Gardner, who gave way to pinch hitter Troy Tulowitzki, and he struck out to end the 3-hour, 48-minute game.

Gary Sanchez’s first homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh, pulled the Yankees within 5-4, but lefty Stephen Tarpley came on with one on and one out in the eighth and allowed a two-out, two-run homer to rightfield by Joey Rickard that made it 7-4. Luke Voit grounded to short with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After the lengthy delay, Happ began the game by allowing a one-out double to the gap in right-center by Dwight Smith Jr. and an infield single by Trey Mancini that put runners at the corners. Renato Nunez then crushed a 2-and-2 fastball to left-center for a three-run homer. Trey Mancini made it 4-0 in the third, hammering a 2-and-2 fastball into the netting overhanging Monument Park.

After Voit took a called third strike to leave the bases loaded in the third, Miguel Andujar flared a single to center, Greg Bird walked and LeMahieu drew a two-out walk to load the bases in the fourth. In came lefty John Means to face Gardner, who fouled off five two-strike pitches in an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in an RBI walk that made it 4-1. Aaron Judge followed with a two-run single to right that made it 4-3.

The Orioles got an unearned run against Luis Cessa in the fifth. Jonathan Villar reached on an infield single with one out, stole second and advanced to third when Sanchez’s throw hit him on the leg and trickled into left for the Yankees’ fifth error in three games. The Yankees brought the infield in and it cost them as Smith dumped a soft liner over Torres at short to make it 5-3.