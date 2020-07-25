WASHINGTON — Five days earlier, in his final tuneup before the regular season, James Paxton threw well in a five-inning simulated game.

Still, the lefthander was looking for more, especially in the velocity department.

“I’m still looking for the last few ticks, trying to get that really comfortable feeling out there with my rhythm and everything,” he said then. “I’m working toward it. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

He was not.

Instead, Paxton’s first start of 2020 was a borderline train wreck. He was knocked out in the second inning of an ugly 9-2 loss to the Nationals on Saturday night at Nationals Park.

His fastball down more than a tick, Paxton allowed three runs, five hits and a walk in one inning-plus. After a relatively smooth first, he did not retire a batter in the second, allowing four straight hits and a walk before Aaron Boone yanked him in favor of rookie Mike King.

King, a touted prospect and previously a candidate to start Sunday’s game, now won’t get that assignment, which very well could go to Chad Green.

King, brought on with the bases loaded and none out, did well in allowing just one run and was lights-out in the third before appearing to tire. King allowed four runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The offense was mostly quiet, though Giancarlo Stanton hit another monstrous homer, with this one leaving the bat at 121.3 mph, according to Statcast, and traveling an estimated 483 feet. He had hit a 459-foot homer on Thursday. The Yankees were outhit 13-7 on Saturday night.

Still, the concern this night overwhelmingly was Paxton, coming off a 2019 season in which he went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA, including 10-0 with a 2.51 ERA in his final 11 regular- season starts.

Paxton, who underwent lower back surgery on Feb. 5, entered the night a heavy favorite after the Nationals announced earlier in the day that 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg had been scratched with a nerve issue in his right hand.

Righthander Erick Fedde replaced him and was decent enough — especially given that his club made four errors behind him (and five overall) — allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits in four innings.

The Yankees could not capitalize on a pair of Nationals errors in the first, with Stanton ending the inning by grounding into a 5-4-3 double play.

Fedde struck out two in a perfect second and got a lead to work with in the bottom half.

The Nationals opened with four straight hits. Asdrubal Cabrera, Kurt Suzuki and Carter Kieboom singled before Victor Robles lined a hanging 2-and-2 off-speed pitch into the leftfield corner to make it 2-0. Paxton ended the hit streak by walking No. 9 hitter Michael A. Taylor to load the bases, and Boone brought on King.

The righthander could not have done much better than he did. He got speedy leadoff man Trea Turner to ground into a 6-4-3 double play, which brought in Kieboom to make it 3-0, and got Adam Eaton to fly softly to center to end the threat.

The Yankees got one back in the third as the Nationals again banana-peeled themselves. Gio Urshela led off with a grounder to short that Turner first misplayed and then threw away. The double-error, which gave the Nationals four to that point, put Urshela on second. Brett Gardner’s long flyout to right moved Urshela to third and DJD LeMahieu, who hit .389 with runners in scoring position last year, knocked him in with a single to center to make it 3-1.

King, who needed seven pitches to get out of the second-inning jam, needed eight to retire the Nationals in order in the third.

Stanton, green-lighted on a 3-and-0 pitch, led off the third by crushing a belt-high fastball to left-center to make it 3-2.

An audible “Wow!” could be clearly heard in the empty ballpark from one player in the Yankees' dugout as the ball left the bat.

But that ended the highlight portion of the night for the Yankees. Robles’ two-run homer off King in the fourth made it 5-2 and the Nationals knocked outd King from the game in the fifth, a two-run inning that made it 7-2.