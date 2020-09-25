Yankees find a way to lose as Marlins win in 10

If the Yankees don’t start playing better, their time in the playoffs might last as long as Aaron Boone lasted in Friday night’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Marlins at Yankee Stadium.

Boone was ejected by plate umpire John Tumpane in the bottom of the first inning after arguing a questionable — sorry, not questionable, simply horrendous — low strike three call on Aaron Judge.

Perhaps Boone already was ticked off because the Yankees were down 3-0 after Garrett Cooper hit a three-run homer off J.A. Happ with two outs in the top of the first.

Or perhaps the manager was feeling edgy because the Yankees had lost four of five coming in.

Now it’s five of six after a throwing error by Kyle Higashioka on a botched rundown in the 10th inning led to the eventual winning run for Miami, which clinched its first postseason berth since 2003 despite managing only three hits.

The Yankees committed four errors for the second time in three games. They failed to score in the 10th despite loading the bases with one out. DJ LeMahieu, who leads the American League in batting average, grounded into a game-ending 6-6-3 double play.

The Yankees, who did not homer for the fifth straight game, hit into five double plays.

The Yankees tied the score on Judge’s two-out RBI single in the eighth. With a runner on third and one out in the 10th, Starling Marte grounded to shortstop Gleyber Torres, but after receiving Torres' throw to the plate, Higashioka gave himself a poor angle as he ran Monte Harrison back to third and pegged him in the back with a late throw. Jesus Aguilar followed with a sacrifice fly to right to give the Marlins the lead.

The Yankees started the bottom of the 10th with Tyler Wade as the free runner on second. Marlins closer Brandon Kintzler, who threw two innings on Thursday, opened the inning by walking Torres.

Higashioka then popped up a bunt, which was caught by a sliding Aguilar coming in like a freight train from first base.

With Clint Frazier at the plate, Wade and Torres executed a double steal. Frazier walked to load the bases and bring up LeMahieu, who shockingly did not come through. He had been 11-for-19 with the bases loaded since joining the Yankees last season.

The Marlins celebrated their playoff berth — 2020 style — on the infield at Yankee Stadium. It was a much more subdued party than the last time the Marlins celebrated in the Bronx — after beating the Yankees in Game 6 to win the 2003 World Series.

Happ threw one bad pitch — well, nine bad pitches, if you count the two two-out walks that preceded Cooper’s three-run home run to right in the first.

Happ, who had posted a 1.93 ERA in his previous six starts, went on to complete five innings without walking another batter or giving up another run.

The Yankees made it 3-2 in the third against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara on Aaron Hicks’ two-out, two-run double.

Alcantara went 7 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, walking two and striking out nine. He exited after striking out Frazier, one pitch after Mike Tauchman was sent back to first base by the umpires after a steal of second.

The umpires ruled that Tumpane — that man again — interfered with Marlins catcher Chad Wallach when he reared back to throw to second and crashed his elbow into Tumpane’s mask.

Tumpane was not injured. But instead of a man on second and none out, Tauchman was sent back to first. He ended up back on second two batters later when reliever Yimi Garcia threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt with Judge batting. Judge then dumped a tying single to right.

Toronto beat Baltimore, 10-5, on Friday night, so the Yankees (32-26) lead the Blue Jays (31-27) by one game with two games left in the battle for second place.

Even one Toronto loss in the final two games against Baltimore would clinch second for the Yankees, but if the Jays sweep the series, the Yankees will have to beat the Marlins twice to beat them out.

Put another way, if the two teams finish tied at 33-27, the Blue Jays will finish second. If they finish tied at 32-28, the Yankees will finish second.

"[I] have a decent idea of the scenarios," Boone said before the game. "It’ll be fun to watch it play out and see who ends up being our opponent."

Not as much fun Friday night as he might have thought. He didn't get to watch very much of it, either.