Five keys for the Yankees

Filling out the rotation

There seem to be nothing but question marks for this group after ace Gerrit Cole. Those start with two offseason pickups, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon. Between them, they pitched in one game last season (Kluber with the Rangers) and made 14 appearances in 2019.

A good look at some young arms

Regardless of the health of Kluber and Taillon, at some point this season, the Yankees are going to have to find out exactly what they have with some of their top prospects, including Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt and Michael King. Each saw some big-league time in 2020 and each will get a long look in spring training.

All about Gary

Though Brian Cashman indicated all offseason that Gary Sanchez would enter spring training as the Yankees’ starting catcher despite his poor 2020 season, the endorsement from the GM, long the catcher’s No. 1 backer in the organization, wasn’t as absolute as in years past. Backup Kyle Higashioka has his share of fans in the organization, including Cole.

Gleyber and the long and short of it

It was not a smooth transition for Gleyber Torres in his 2020 switch from second base back to his natural position of shortstop — he made a team-high nine errors in 40 games — but it’s worth keeping in mind that he is only 24.

At last, perhaps, it’s Clint Frazier’s time

A fan favorite from the time he joined the organization via trade from Cleveland at the 2016 deadline, Frazier, now 26, will be given every opportunity in spring training to win the starting job in leftfield.