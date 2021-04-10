Yankees continue to struggle against Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – So far Yankees-Rays 2021 looks similar to Yankees-Rays 2020.

Few Yankees fans need an explanation.

The Rays made the Yankees look bad much of last season and have done the same two games into this season.

The latest edition was an ugly 4-0 loss Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field in which the Yankees got a second straight poor outing out of Domingo German and yet another lackluster performance from their offense, which has happened more than a few times eight games into the season.

The Yankees -- who went 2-8 against Tampa Bay in the regular season before being eliminated by Rays in five games in the Division Series -- were unable to capitalize on the potential break handed to them in the third inning. That was when righthander Chris Archer, dominant to that point having struck out four in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, left with what the Rays (4-4) called right lateral forearm tightness.

But that just allowed Rays manager Kevin Cash to dip sooner into his stable of potent relievers, five of which shut down the Yankees the rest of the way.

The Yankees, whose poor defense (they committed two more errors Saturday) has been a hallmark so far of this young season, were outhit 10-5 after being outhit 13-7 the day before. They did not put a runner in scoring position after Brett Gardner’s one-out double in the fourth.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

German, who edged out Deivi Garcia in the spring for a rotation spot, likely will be looking over his shoulder his next time out for the club’s top pitching prospect. The 28-year-old German, who dazzled in the spring, allowed four runs and eight hits over four innings Saturday. This coming after German, who missed all of 2020 serving an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, allowed three runs and four hits over just three innings last Sunday vs. Toronto in his season debut.

After Archer struck out three in the top of the first – he allowed a two-out single to Aaron Hicks but struck out LeMahieu, Judge and Stanton – German struck out Rays leadoff man Yoshi Tsutsugo to start the bottom half.

But German left a 2-and-1 changeup over the middle of the plate to Austin Meadows, who roped it off the foul pole in right, his third homer making it 1-0. It gave Meadows, 25, seven homers in 29 career games against the Yankees.

Archer allowed a two-out single to Gary Sanchez, who improved to 7-for-22 to start his season, in the second but got Gio Urshela, back in the lineup after missing the previous games with side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, to ground out.

The Rays then tacked on as they further drove up German’s pitch count. Joey Wendle and Willy Adames – the latter routinely hammers Yankees’ pitching – singled and Brett Phillips’ ground out to first moved the runners. German next caught a bad break when Francisco Mejia’s comebacker glanced off his glove and trickled through the vacated hole between first and second, the two-run single making it 3-0. German, who threw 68 pitches in three innings in his first start of the year, was at 39 pitches through two.

Archer struck out Jay Bruce looking to start the third and allowed a double to LeMahieu. He gave no indication of discomfort but, before Judge stepped in, Cash was on the mound, along with a trainer, evaluating Archer, who after a couple of minutes of discussion walked to the dugout, replaced by righty Andrew Kittredge. Swinging at a first-pitch sinker, Judge grounded to second, but Hicks worked a walk, setting up Giancarlo Stanton, who struck out on a slider out of the zone to end the threat.

Randy Arozena, who tortured Yankees pitching – and most opposition pitching last October in the Rays run to the World Series – led off the bottom half by hammering a first-pitch sinker to center, his first homer of 2021 making it 4-0.