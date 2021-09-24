BOSTON — Jameson Taillon is about ready to rejoin the Yankees’ rotation.

It looks as if the righthander will do so at some point during next week’s big series in Toronto against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which starts Tuesday night.

Aaron Boone said before his club started another big series — this one against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night — that he anticipates Taillon being inserted for "one of the games in Toronto."

"He had a successful rehab start," Boone said, referencing Taillon’s three-inning outing Wednesday night with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Taillon, 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts before landing on the injured list Sept. 7 with a tear in a tendon in his right ankle, threw 51 pitches in the rehab outing and reported no issues. He is with the Yankees in Boston.

Loaisiga close

Jonathan Loaisiga, out since Sept. 5 with a right shoulder strain, threw a bullpen session here Friday afternoon and is likely to throw another either Sunday in Boston or Monday in Toronto.

Boone said there’s a chance Loaisiga, who has been the Yankees’ most consistent and valuable reliever this season because of the variety of roles he’s filled successfully, will be activated at some point during the Toronto series, but that isn’t a certainty. If it’s not against the Blue Jays, Loaisiga will be activated for the regular season-ending series against the Rays at the Stadium.

Boone said the Yankees will determine after the Sunday/Monday bullpen session if Loaisiga needs a rehab outing or if they’ll just put him back in the bullpen.

"We’ll see how the next few days unfold for him and how he recovers," Boone said.

Loaisiga is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 games.

Extra bases

The Yankees came into Friday having used a franchise-record 59 players this season, breaking their previous record of 58 set in 2014 . . . Aaron Judge entered the night with a .319/.416/.540 slash line with runners in scoring position this season (36-for-113). He doubled home a run and scored on Gleyber Torres’ single during the Yankees’ three-run first inning Friday.