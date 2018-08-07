The 2018 Yankees are eyeing a playoff spot, but they’ll have a hard time matching the accomplishments of their counterparts from 20 years ago.

In 1998, the Pinstripes put together one of the best seasons in the history of the game, winning 114 games and taking the AL East by 22 games before a World Series run that included just two postseason losses.

The current team isn’t quite there, but it will get some inspiration at the ballpark later this month.

The Yankees will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 championship team (which went 125-50 overall) on Saturday, Aug. 18, the club announced Tuesday. An on-field reunion will take place ahead of the afternoon matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays including Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez and more.

According to a news release, the ceremony will include video messages from Derek Jeter, who currently is CEO of the Miami Marlins, and Scott Brosius, now a coach with the Seattle Mariners.

Fans are asked to be in their seats for the ceremony by 12 p.m. First pitch has been moved back to 1:25 p.m.

Here’s the full list of expected attendees:

Ryan Bradley

Jim Bruske

Mike Buddie

Homer Bush

Jose Cardenal

Chris Chambliss

David Cone

Todd Erdos

Mike Figga

Mike Jerzembeck

Chuck Knoblauch

Graeme Lloyd

Tino Martinez

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Jeff Nelson

Paul O'Neill

Andy Pettitte

Jorge Posada

Tim Raines

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera

Luis Sojo

Shane Spencer

Darryl Strawberry

Joe Torre

David Wells

Bernie Williams

Soot Zimmer (widow of Don Zimmer)