The 2018 Yankees are eyeing a playoff spot, but they’ll have a hard time matching the accomplishments of their counterparts from 20 years ago.
In 1998, the Pinstripes put together one of the best seasons in the history of the game, winning 114 games and taking the AL East by 22 games before a World Series run that included just two postseason losses.
The current team isn’t quite there, but it will get some inspiration at the ballpark later this month.
The Yankees will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 championship team (which went 125-50 overall) on Saturday, Aug. 18, the club announced Tuesday. An on-field reunion will take place ahead of the afternoon matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays including Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez and more.
According to a news release, the ceremony will include video messages from Derek Jeter, who currently is CEO of the Miami Marlins, and Scott Brosius, now a coach with the Seattle Mariners.
Fans are asked to be in their seats for the ceremony by 12 p.m. First pitch has been moved back to 1:25 p.m.
Here’s the full list of expected attendees:
Ryan Bradley
Jim Bruske
Mike Buddie
Homer Bush
Jose Cardenal
Chris Chambliss
David Cone
Todd Erdos
Mike Figga
Mike Jerzembeck
Chuck Knoblauch
Graeme Lloyd
Tino Martinez
Ramiro Mendoza
Gene Monahan
Jeff Nelson
Paul O'Neill
Andy Pettitte
Jorge Posada
Tim Raines
Willie Randolph
Mariano Rivera
Luis Sojo
Shane Spencer
Darryl Strawberry
Joe Torre
David Wells
Bernie Williams
Soot Zimmer (widow of Don Zimmer)
