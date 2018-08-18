Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Yankees honor 1998 World Series team

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees honored the 1998 World Series championship team in a ceremony before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankees third base coach Willie Randolph gesture
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Former Yankees third base coach Willie Randolph gesture while riding on a cart with Soot Zimmer, right, wife of late Yankees coach Don Zimmer, after an on-field ceremony honoring the team's 1998 World Series championship before a game against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Former Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez, center, waves
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Former Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez, center, waves while riding on a cart with teammates from the 1998 World Series championship team during a ceremony before a game against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Former Yankees second baseman Homer Bush (22) takes
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Former Yankees second baseman Homer Bush (22) takes a photograph of teammates from the 1998 season with their World Series championship trophy during a ceremony before a game against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Former Yankees pitcher David Wells puts his hat
Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Former Yankees pitcher David Wells puts his hat on the 1998 World Series trophy during a ceremony honoring the team before a game against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

