TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

Five questions for the Yankees heading into 2021 season

Yankees' Gary Sanchez bats against the Philadelphia Phillies

Yankees' Gary Sanchez bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Sunday March 7, 2021. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Can this team stay healthy?

It was a relatively healthy spring training, certainly in comparison with the attrition injuries have taken on the Yankees during February and March the last several years. Next up: getting through the full 162.

Is there enough starting pitching?

There should be. Beyond the starting five they left camp with, opposing team scouts believe there’s a solid collection of arms in waiting for the inevitable injuries that pop up in-season for every team.

Can Gleyber Torres put 2020 behind him?

Though never fully embracing general manager Brian Cashman’s criticism that he was out of shape most of last year, Torres said throughout spring training that being in better physical condition was an offseason priority, and it showed.

Speaking of putting an ugly 2020 in the rearview mirror, how about Gary Sanchez?

Rival scouts consistently praised the physique of two Yankees throughout spring training: Torres and Sanchez. The latter looked better on both sides of the ball, particularly offensively, in Grapefruit League action.

Can anyone challenge the Yankees in the AL East?

The Blue Jays have made strides and their offense should be potent. The Rays, who won last year’s AL East title, can never be dismissed. Realistically, however, the division race shapes up as a runaway.

 
Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Wil Myers, Luis Urias and Greg Garcia of How we feel about experimental rules in the minors
Rangers head coach David Quinn at practice on David Quinn's changes pay quick dividends for Rangers
The Rangers' Artemi Panarin celebrates his goal with Rangers rally from two goals down to beat Capitals
Jasson Dominguez during a Yankees spring training Dominguez, Wells very young but opening Yankees' eyes
Mets Mike Piazza watches his homer in the Mets to bring back black jerseys for select Friday home games
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez during a spring training 3 Mets prospects to know in 2021
Didn’t find what you were looking for?