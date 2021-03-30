Can this team stay healthy?

It was a relatively healthy spring training, certainly in comparison with the attrition injuries have taken on the Yankees during February and March the last several years. Next up: getting through the full 162.

Is there enough starting pitching?

There should be. Beyond the starting five they left camp with, opposing team scouts believe there’s a solid collection of arms in waiting for the inevitable injuries that pop up in-season for every team.

Can Gleyber Torres put 2020 behind him?

Though never fully embracing general manager Brian Cashman’s criticism that he was out of shape most of last year, Torres said throughout spring training that being in better physical condition was an offseason priority, and it showed.

Speaking of putting an ugly 2020 in the rearview mirror, how about Gary Sanchez?

Rival scouts consistently praised the physique of two Yankees throughout spring training: Torres and Sanchez. The latter looked better on both sides of the ball, particularly offensively, in Grapefruit League action.

Can anyone challenge the Yankees in the AL East?

The Blue Jays have made strides and their offense should be potent. The Rays, who won last year’s AL East title, can never be dismissed. Realistically, however, the division race shapes up as a runaway.