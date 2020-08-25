Aaron Boone likened the Yankees’ recent four-day layoff to an All-Star break. Of course, in this odd season, only one of the days off was scheduled. The other three were because of a pair of positive COVID-19 tests on the Mets that wiped out last weekend’s Subway Series.

Boone, as he tends to do, focused on the positives of the Yankees getting a mostly unplanned break after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays last week.

“I’m hoping that it’s more of a net positive,” Boone said before the Yankees faced the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night. “As far as having a little bit of down/recovery time. We’ve been going pretty hard so far. Sort of like an All-Star break, although obviously we worked out over it. I think, obviously, we have a challenging stretch coming up after our off-day on Thursday. So we’ll have to be mindful of that. But trying to do the best we can to navigate through it.”

As the Yankees prepared to return to the field for the first time since Thursday, the manager had Aaron Judge back in the lineup for the first time since Aug. 11.

Judge was activated before the game from the 10-day injured list. Judge never wanted to go on the IL, but the Yankees decided to be cautious with his sore right calf. That caution came into play again on Tuesday as Boone penciled in Judge as the designated hitter because of rain that fell in Atlanta all day.

“That was a little bit of the tiebreaker for me,” Boone said. “I was considering DHing him one game down here or just playing him both games in rightfield with the off-day Thursday. Today was a better day to go the DH route and then when it was kind of raining all morning and into the afternoon, I had a conversation with Aaron: ‘Let’s DH today and then we’ll go from there.’ ”

After the two-game series in Atlanta, the Yankees have an off-day Thursday. They will host the Mets in seven-inning doubleheaders Friday and Sunday with a single nine-inning game scheduled for Saturday.

In all, the Yankees were scheduled to play their remaining 35 games in the span of 34 days beginning on Tuesday. The only other off day is Sept. 14. The regular season ends on Sept. 27.

The sprint to the finish will tax a team that already has multiple stars on the injured list. Judge is the first of what Boone hopes is many happy returns from his injured players.

“The expectations around here for this group and these guys — and they’re terrific at it — doesn’t change no matter what the circumstances we’re put in or whatever adversity kind of comes our way or injuries come our way,” Boone said. “We expect to go out and perform well. That’s the expectation in that room and it will continue to be as we navigate through a tough stretch.”

The Yankees are still without injured position players DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Pitchers on the IL include James Paxton, Zack Britton and Luis Avilan.

“I think a lot of our position player situation — obviously, with Aaron coming back today — we like the progress DJ’s been making,” Boone said. “Giancarlo continues to get better and better. We like what we’ve seen initially out of Gleyber in his first couple of days of rehab. He’s moving around better than I probably anticipated. Zack Britton is doing well and should be a short stint. Obviously, with Pax and Avilan, those are two guys that aren’t going to throw at least for a week or 10 days. I think for the most part, a lot of the injury news we’re getting some really good progress.”