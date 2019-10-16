TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Aaron Boone not giving up on Adam Ottavino

Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts in the

Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts in the fifth inning in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Aaron Boone is sticking with Adam Ottavino.

The righty reliever, who struggled down the stretch in September and carried those issues into October – allowing three runs, six hits and three walks so far this postseason – nonetheless remains a late-inning option for the manager.

 “I still think he's got to play an important role for us, especially against the Houston lineup; a lot of their great players are right-handed hitters,” Boone said on a conference call Wednesday after the postponement of Game 4. “And just the way we're built and set up, he's going to have to still get important outs for us. I still feel like he's capable of that.”

Ottavino’s most recent hiccup came in the seventh inning of Game 3 when, with the Yankees still within striking distance trailing 2-0, he allowed the first two runners to reach, departing to a hailstorm of boos. Zack Britton allowed the inherited runners to score to make it 4-0.

“You're going to have to lean on guys that maybe are going through a tough time, that have to step up and get you big outs if you're going to move forward,” Boone said. “And I consider Otto one of those guys.”

Status quo for Stanton

Boone had no more information on the condition of Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn’t played since straining his right quad running out an infield single in Game 1 and would seem a longshot to be able to play the rest of the series.

Still, if the Yankees remove Stanton from the ALCS roster because of injury – a step subject to approval by MLB – the outfielder would be ineligible for the World Series should the Yankees get that far, so they’re not in a rush to make that call.

“I'm not sure,” said Boone, stressing he believes Stanton could be a pinch-hitting option. “I'm not really close to making that decision yet. That will be something that we kind of work through today and possibly even into tomorrow before I make that decision.” 

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in LI boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injury
Greg Bird, manager Joe Girardi and Aaron Judge Mets managerial candidate Joe Girardi steps down from Team USA
Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees reacts after Lennon: Boone goes on defensive for Sanchez
Winnipeg Jets defenseman and Long Island native Anthony LIer Anthony Bitetto makes a connection in Winnipeg
Freeport's Andre Harrison, in the green shorts, fought LI's Harrison found his inner toughness vs. Khaybulaev
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in the dugout in ALCS Game 4 postponed; Tanaka to start Thursday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search