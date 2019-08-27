SEATTLE — After further review, MLB said the umpires got it wrong.

According to Aaron Boone, the Yankees were told by the league Tuesday that righty reliever Cory Gearrin should not have been called for a balk in the sixth inning of Monday night’s victory over the Mariners.

“We have gotten from the league what he’s doing should be OK,” Boone said.

Gearrin, claimed off waivers from the Mariners, has a quirky delivery that includes a toe-tap before he throws the pitch. The A’s made an issue about it during a game in May here when Gearrin was with the Mariners — one that caused a significant delay — and the prevailing feeling around the Yankees was Seattle turned state’s evidence in a bit of gamesmanship by saying something to the umpires Monday. The Mariners denied that was the case.

Regardless, Boone said the club will stay on top of communicating with umpires at the start of a given series about the 33-year-old Gearrin, who had not been called for a balk in his big-league career until Monday.

“There’s about a half a dozen guys in the league that have some kind of unique tap so they’ve [the umpires] been on the lookout for certain things and obviously it’s a little bit of a gray situation,” Boone said. “But Cory’s dealt with this already and we feel what he’s been doing should be acceptable.”

Boone also said the Yankees finally heard from the league regarding the controversial ninth-inning timeout call in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Dodgers that sent Gleyber Torres back to third base rather than allowing him to score the tying run.

“Shouldn’t have been called,” Boone said of the timeout granted to Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen after a bang-bang play at second base.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Did that make Boone angry?

“We’ve moved on,” he said.

Stanton progress

Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain), who is gradually starting to increase his baseball activities, hit on the field Tuesday for the first time during his rehab. There still is no timetable for his return, though the Yankees remain hopeful it will be at some point in September. Didi Gregorius, day to day with a right shoulder contusion, also took BP in Stanton’s group.