TAMPA, Fla. — While Steve Cohen continues to add pieces to the Mets and other teams have jumped into the free-agent fray since Major League Baseball’s lockout ended Thursday night, the Yankees have been mostly inactive on that front.

"Mostly," not "entirely." They did sign super-speedy reserve outfielder Tim Locastro to a one-year deal on Sunday.

That, however, didn’t exactly energize the fan base, especially after Cohen casually told reporters at Mets camp that he’ll "probably" take his team's payroll above $290 million, baseball’s new highest luxury tax threshold (which already had been unofficially dubbed the "Cohen Tax."

But to Aaron Boone, speaking a few hours before the Locastro signing, that doesn’t mean general manager Brian Cashman is fiddling while, in the eyes of more than a few Yankees fans, the Bronx burns.

So what is the current roster missing right now?

"We can win now with what we have," Boone said in his spring training kickoff news conference, the fifth of his tenure as manager. "That said, I know we're working hard to see if there's areas where we can make improvements, whether that's trade market or free agency."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Once the MLB-imposed lockout came to an end Thursday after 99 days, teams were free to begin pursuing additions in both markets.

Cashman, in constant contact with agents and opposing clubs pretty much as soon as the ink was dry on the new collective bargaining agreement, to this point has not been able to make any of the significant upgrades he desires.

Among them: shortstop, a position that Cashman, who is scheduled to meet with the media here on Monday, said before the lockout would be an offseason priority after the failed Gleyber Torres-at-short trial.

Cashman also is looking for an upgrade at first base. Luke Voit, whom the club tried to deal before last year’s trade deadline after acquiring Anthony Rizzo, is the only big-league option at the position on the 40-man roster (DJ LeMahieu can play first capably but isn’t seen as a realistic everyday choice there).

Team insiders continue to say acquiring A’s first baseman Matt Olson is the preference, but Oakland is looking for a major haul of quality prospects. Though the Yankees like free agent Freddie Freeman, indications are that they won’t overpay either in years or dollars for the first baseman, who turns 33 in September.

Rizzo remains in play as a possibility.

There also is the desire to bolster the rotation and/or bullpen with depth. The likelihood is for those needs to be addressed with more minor surgery than major.

And that is OK with Boone.

"We'll see," he said of what is to come with roster moves. "The reality is, we have a lot of great people in that room, a lot of great players in that room. For all the ups and downs that we had last year, we still managed to get to the playoffs with all those guys. And we also feel like there's [a] handful of guys that didn't have their best year. And we certainly expect guys to come and in some cases hopefully continue to duplicate what they've done. But hopefully we're able to see some improvement with guys as well."

He added: "But there's no excuses no matter what happens. We expect to be a great team, and whether we make zero moves from now to Opening Day through the end of the season, the expectations are high in that room, and that won’t change."

Boone cautioned against drawing any wide-ranging conclusions based on the first couple of days after the sport reopened for business.

"The winter, so to speak, is not over," he said. "And the winner is crowned at the end of October. There's a lot of times you can win the offseason or lose the offseason, whatever the perception may be. In the end, we want to be the last team standing in October, so I would say evaluating our offseason, the winter, is a little premature.

"But that said, my job as a manager is to try and get our guys ready to play at a championship level, and that'll be our focus again whether we make a move or we don't."