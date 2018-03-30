TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees place Aaron Hicks on DL with intercostal muscle strain

Billy McKinney, who hit just .167 in the spring but did hit five home runs, was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks, right, high-fives teammates as

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks, right, high-fives teammates as the Yankees are introduced on Opening Day in Toronto on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TORONTO — The Yankees mostly avoided the injury bug during spring training until the very end when first baseman Greg Bird went down, requiring surgery on his right foot.

Now it’s Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees announced Friday they placed the centerfielder on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal muscle strain.

Billy McKinney, who hit just .167 in the spring but did hit five home runs, was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

There had been no indications of an injury with the 28-year-old Hicks, who went 2-for-4 in the Yankees’ 6-1 season-opening victory over the Blue Jays Thursday.

The switch-hitter entered spring as the presumed starter in centerfield and, though he hit just .200, nonetheless was never in danger of losing that status, especially with the early-spring injury to Jacoby Ellsbury.

Hicks supplanted Ellsbury as the starter last season, but he only played in 88 games, spending two different stints on the DL, once because of a right oblique strain and once because of a left oblique strain.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

