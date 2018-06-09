Aaron Judge has made them count.

The rightfielder has not been at his best during this nine-game road trip for the Yankees, which concludes Sunday night, but the hits have been memorable.

On Wednesday night in Toronto, Judge snapped a 0-for-15 skid with a two-run homer in the 13th inning to break a scoreless tie against the Blue Jays in an eventual 3-0 victory.

On Saturday night against the Mets at Citi Field, Judge — mired in a 3-for-29 slide to that point of the trip — led off the eighth by whacking a hanging first-pitch slider from Anthony Swarzak over the leftfield wall. His 18th homer of the season snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Yankees a 4-3 victory.

“With a guy like Swarzak, who’s got wipeout stuff, you have to try and get him early,” Judge said. “I never want to get behind on a guy like that, especially with his good slider and his fastball that plays up. So for me, if I got something out over the plate early, then I’d take a good swing on it.”

Judge came into the at-bat 0-for-3 on the night, including a groundout with the bases loaded against Steven Matz for the final out of the fifth with the Yankees trailing 3-1.

“That at-bat’s behind me. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Judge said of not coming through. “Would be bad if I took that with me to my next at-bat, probably wouldn’t have a good next at-bat then. So for me, it was just a clean slate, leading off the inning to try and do something to get the rally going.”

Judge had tests earlier in the day on the left thumb he jammed in the first inning of Friday night’s game while sliding into second base, and X-rays came back negative. Judge, who stayed in the game Friday after initially shaking the thumb, said he wasn’t worried.

“I really wasn’t too concerned with it,” he said. “We’re good today, feeling good, and now get ready for tomorrow.”