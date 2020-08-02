Aaron Judge brought the gavel down on the Red Sox on Sunday night, sentencing them to a 9-7 loss at the Stadium that gave the Yankees their sixth straight win.

The Yankees slugger, who has become the most dominating player in MLB this season, hit a tiebreaking two-out, two-run homer into the leftfield bleachers in the eighth inning. The 468-foot shot was his second home run of the night and fifth RBI. In his last five games, he has six home runs and 13 RBIs, with at least one homer in each game.

“He's on a mission right now,” manager Aaron Boone said before referencing the broken rib and punctured lung that plagued Judge at the first spring training. “When he got that clean bill of health right before summer camp started and he started ramping up, there's just been an intensity level to his work and energy level to the work he's been able to do. And he's just a great player that you can tell is feeling really good and I think continuing to actually get all the way locked in at the plate.”

DJ LeMahieu tied the score at 7-7 moments before Judge came to the plate, lining a single to center through the Boston infield to drive in Mike Tauchman. Tauchman had drawn a two-out walk and stolen second base.

Said LeMahieu, “This whole group of players I've been here with, we've just kind of had that mentality, and even when you know things are looking down, I feel like we are very positive and very focused, maybe even a heightened focus when we have tough situations ahead of us. [It’s] a special group, more than just talent but a special bond that helps us win games like we did tonight.”

Each team hit three home runs in the game, all with two outs. Xander Bogaerts (4-for-4) homered twice and drove in three runs for the Red Sox (3-7).

The Yankees (7-1) have hit 17 home runs in eight games.

Judge’s first home run of the night was a three-run shot into the leftfield bleachers in the second inning that put the Yankees up 3-2. At that point, home runs had accounted for the last 20 Yankees runs. Judge's second homer made it 23 runs out of 26 that were the result of home runs.

Luke Voit homered to tie the score at 6-6 in the fifth, but Rafael Devers homered off Mike King in the seventh to give the Red Sox a 7-6 lead. Gio Urshela was 3-for-4 to raise his average to .308.

James Paxton, whom the Yankees are counting on as one of their top three starters, has begun the season with a pair of substandard performances. In his first outing, he allowed three runs in one inning-plus, and on Sunday night, he gave up five runs (three earned) in three innings. He allowed seven hits — many of them well-struck — and fanned four.

Aaron Boone said Paxton “is really searching for it.”

“I think he's frustrated that it's not coming out like he's capable of,” he added. “It's a little bit mechanically related . . . . getting all those parts in sync that make him special.”

The lefthander said he had identified a mechanical issue after his first start that was causing his arm angle not to be high enough, resulting in pitches that reached the plate on the wrong plane. There is more work to be done.

Paxton put the Yankees in an early hole, giving up J.D. Martinez's double off the centerfield wall and Bogaerts' two-run homer in the first inning.

The first inning was a serious issue for Paxton last season. In his 29 starts, he allowed 29 first-inning runs, including 12 of the 23 homers he gave up in 2019.

Judge put the Yankees ahead 3-2 with his first home run, but Paxton couldn’t hold the lead. In the third, Devers singled home Kevin Pillar from second and Bogaerts followed with a single that leftfielder Miguel Andujar muffed, allowing the tiebreaking run to score. Christian Vazquez singled home Bogaerts for a 5-3 lead.

Back-to-back RBI singles by Gary Sanchez and Urshela tied it at 5 after three innings.

Rookie Mike King pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for Paxton and was very good but allowed a pair of solo homers. He retired the other 11 batters he faced.