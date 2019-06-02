TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge, Dellin Betances, Greg Bird to continue rehab in Tampa

New York Yankees' Greg Bird looks on during

New York Yankees' Greg Bird looks on during a workout at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

A trio of Yankees, including Aaron Judge, will head for Tampa on Monday as they take the next steps in their rehab.

Judge, Dellin Betances and Greg Bird are getting closer to returning, though Aaron Boone wasn’t able to provide a concrete timeline.

“He’s doing really well,” Boone said of Judge, who has been sidelined with a left oblique strain since April 21. “He’s hitting in the cage a little .  .  . They can start ramping up things a little bit.”

Betances was shut down in spring training because of a dead arm and later was diagnosed with a bone spur in his right shoulder. He threw a bullpen session Sunday in the Bronx and likely will face live hitters “at some point this week,” Boone said.

Bird is still dealing with plantar fasciitis pain. He said he hit off a tee this week and threw but still hasn’t progressed to running outside (he did run on a treadmill). He’s on the 60-day injured list and is eligible to return by mid-June, though his return will take longer than that.

He said the hope is that he’ll be able to run outside in a week or so. “It’s coming along, just a little slower than I expected,” said Bird, who hopes to be back in action before September.

Stanton on the mend

Giancarlo Stanton (calf) is inching ever closer to a rehab assignment, Boone said, and most recently ran outside and worked on defensive drills. The last step before a rehab assignment will be to run even more.

“I feel like he’s also getting close to that,” Boone said. “He’s able to do quite a bit right now. I will say hopefully .  .  . in the next few days we’ll get a clearer picture.”

Draft day

The Yankees will have three selections in Monday’s first-year player draft and are scheduled to make their first pick at about 9:50 p.m., the team said. They have the 30th pick in the first round, along with a selection in the competitive balance round “A” (37th pick) and a second-round pick (67th overall).

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Dominic Smith watches his double Smith sits with swollen thumb, will have MRI Monday
New York Mets' Robinson Cano looks on from Cano hopes to be activated Tuesday
Steven Matz #32 of the Mets delivers a Matz allows 5 runs as Mets lose game, series to D-backs
Pete Alonso of the Mets rounds the bases Yankees' Judge has become a big fan of Mets' Alonso
New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson Jets interview Joe Douglas for general manager job
Stony Brook's Adam Erickson (25) looks on as Stony Brook baseball's season ended in NCAAs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search