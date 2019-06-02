A trio of Yankees, including Aaron Judge, will head for Tampa on Monday as they take the next steps in their rehab.

Judge, Dellin Betances and Greg Bird are getting closer to returning, though Aaron Boone wasn’t able to provide a concrete timeline.

“He’s doing really well,” Boone said of Judge, who has been sidelined with a left oblique strain since April 21. “He’s hitting in the cage a little . . . They can start ramping up things a little bit.”

Betances was shut down in spring training because of a dead arm and later was diagnosed with a bone spur in his right shoulder. He threw a bullpen session Sunday in the Bronx and likely will face live hitters “at some point this week,” Boone said.

Bird is still dealing with plantar fasciitis pain. He said he hit off a tee this week and threw but still hasn’t progressed to running outside (he did run on a treadmill). He’s on the 60-day injured list and is eligible to return by mid-June, though his return will take longer than that.

He said the hope is that he’ll be able to run outside in a week or so. “It’s coming along, just a little slower than I expected,” said Bird, who hopes to be back in action before September.

Stanton on the mend

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giancarlo Stanton (calf) is inching ever closer to a rehab assignment, Boone said, and most recently ran outside and worked on defensive drills. The last step before a rehab assignment will be to run even more.

“I feel like he’s also getting close to that,” Boone said. “He’s able to do quite a bit right now. I will say hopefully . . . in the next few days we’ll get a clearer picture.”

Draft day

The Yankees will have three selections in Monday’s first-year player draft and are scheduled to make their first pick at about 9:50 p.m., the team said. They have the 30th pick in the first round, along with a selection in the competitive balance round “A” (37th pick) and a second-round pick (67th overall).