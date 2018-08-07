Yankees’ Aaron Judge making steady rehab progress

CHICAGO — It’s been steady but slow progress to this point for Aaron Judge.

The rightfielder, on the DL since July 27 with a chip fracture in his right wrist, has done some light work in the outfield and even started throwing (though on a very limited basis, five feet in the indoor cages, for example).

But he is not quite ready to start doing some dry swings with a bat, something the Yankees hoped he might be able do at some point during this series. Before Tuesday’s game, Aaron Boone said that now is less likely, though he indicated the initial 3-4 week timeframe given for Judge’s return remains the same.

“With Aaron it’s going to be one of those things where the pain has to be all the way out of there,” Boone said. “And once it is, I think it (his rehab) goes fast from there potentially, because he’s in great shape and he’s been able to do all of his lower body, even upper body strength stuff. But Aaron’s going to be smart about making sure he’s pain-free when he has those movements, when he has to cut it loose throwing and obviously swinging a bat.”

Romine fine

C Austin Romine was given a second straight night off, replaced again by Kyle Higashioka.

“Ro’s good,” Boone said. “It’s just we ran Ro out there five days in a row, he kind of got beat up.”

That stretch included Sunday night’s 10-inning marathon in Boston, which lasted 4 hours, 39 minutes.

“Just felt like two in a row might be a good thing,” Boone said.

Patching things up

Boone said he considered the brief Twitter back-and-forth between Clint Frazier, who has battled concussion issues since the spring, and YES broadcaster Michael Kay was “water under the bridge.”

“I saw Clint’s tweet and then Michael’s response this morning being a little apologetic,” Boone said. “And I know Michael and Clint spoke this morning, apparently had a good conversation.”