Two members of the Yankees’ talented young core, Aaron Judge and Luis Severino, were announced as finalists for year-end awards on Monday, as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Judge is among the top three for American League MVP, a tight race that also includes the Astros’ Jose Altuve and the Indians’ Jose Ramirez. As for AL Rookie of the Year, Judge should win that easily over the Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi and the Orioles’ Trey Mancini.

Alex Rodriguez was the last Yankee to win the MVP, in 2007, and the team hasn’t had a Rookie of the Year since Derek Jeter claimed the award in 1996.

Severino placed in the top three for AL Cy Young honors but is likely to finish third behind the Indians’ Corey Kluber and the Red Sox’s Chris Sale. Severino, the youngest at 23, went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Yankees haven’t had a pitcher finish in the top three since CC Sabathia was third in 2010. Roger Clemens was their last Cy Young winner in 2001.

Perhaps most surprising was Joe Girardi’s absence from the top three in the AL Manager of the Year voting. The Astros’ A.J. Hinch, the Indians’ Terry Francona and the Twins’ Paul Molitor are the finalists.

In the National League, the MVP finalists are the Diamondbacks’ Paul Goldschmidt, the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton and the Reds’ Joey Votto. The Nationals’ Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw are the Cy Young Award finalists. The Pirates’ Josh Bell, the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong are in the running for Rookie of the Year, and the Rockies’ Bud Black, the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts are the finalists for Manager of the Year.

The winners will be announced next week.