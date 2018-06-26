TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees’ Aaron Judge stays among top 3 in AL All-Star Game outfield voting

Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorius are the other Yankees among the top three at their positions.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he rounds

The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a game against the Mariners on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

The Yankees have six players, including two rookies, sitting among the top three at their positions after Tuesday’s American League voting update for the MLB All-Star Game.

Aaron Judge is the lone Yankee in position to win a starting spot in the game at this point, as he’s third among outfielders with 1,557,109 votes, behind only Boston’s Mookie Betts (2,337,514) and the Angels’ Mike Trout (1,989,649).

Gary Sanchez, who was put on the disabled list with a right groin strain Monday and is expected to miss three to four weeks, is second among catchers with 904,678 votes behind the Rays’ Wilson Ramos (1,063,708).

Gleyber Torres (797,817) trails MLB’s highest vote-getter, the Astros’ Jose Altuve (2,460,967), at second base.

Rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar (764,032) is in second behind the Indians’ Jose Ramirez (1,319,651).

At designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton (738,878) trails only Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez (1,675,492).

Didi Gregorius is third among shortstops with 639,630 votes. He trails the Orioles’ Manny Machado (960,628) and Astros’ Carlos Correa (793,087).

The MLB All-Star Game is on July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington. Voting ends on July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Here are the rest of the AL voting results so far:

Catcher

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays: 1,063,708

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 904,678

3. Brian McCann, Astros: 680,351

4. Salvador Perez, Royals: 497,711

5. Yan Gomes, Indians: 345,015

First base

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox: 1,032,748

2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 714,361

3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox: 644,728

4. Albert Pujols, Angels: 516,550

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 415,891

Second base

1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 2,460,967

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 797,817

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners: 395,253

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 248,942

5. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox: 184,661

Third base

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians: 1,319,651

2. Miguel Andujar, Yankees: 764,032

3. Alex Bregman, Astros: 718,814

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 422,263

5. Mike Moustakas, Royals: 342,607

Shortstop

1. Manny Machado, Orioles: 960,628

2. Carlos Correa, Astros: 793,087

3. Didi Gregorius, Yankees: 639,630

4. Francisco Lindor, Indians: 619,112

5. Jean Segura, Mariners: 504,985

Outfield

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 2,337,514

2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,989,649

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,557,109

4. George Springer, Astros: 829,579

5. Michael Brantley, Indians: 794,074

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox: 784,969

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros: 531,538

8. Brett Gardner, Yankees: 501,175

9. Mitch Haniger, Mariners: 487,150

10. Josh Reddick, Astros: 485,861

11. Eddie Rosario, Twins: 434,243

12. Aaron Hicks, Yankees: 374,794

13. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: 366,791

14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers: 364,392

15. Ben Gamel, Mariners: 257,653

Designated hitter

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 1,675,492

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 738,878

3. Evan Gattis, Astros: 659,606

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 452,372

5. Nelson Cruz, Mariners: 424,914

