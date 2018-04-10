TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees acquire L.J. Mazzilli from Mets for Kendall Coleman

L.J. Mazzilli hits a single during a game

L.J. Mazzilli hits a single during a game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Staten Island Yankees in Brooklyn on July 1, 2013. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees have acquired infielder/outfielder L.J. Mazzilli from the Mets in exchange for outfielder Kendall Coleman.

Mazzilli, 27, is the son of former Met and Yankee Lee Mazzilli, who also served as the Yankees’ first base coach from 2000-03 and as bench coach in 2006.

The younger Mazzilli started the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. In six seasons in the Mets’ minor-league system, he has a .268/.339/.379 slash line.

Coleman, 22, was assigned to Single-A Tampa from Low-A Staten Island on Monday, a day before getting traded. He slashed .212/.294/.322 in 63 games with Staten Island last season.

