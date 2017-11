The Yankees on Monday traded righthander Ronald Herrera to the Rangers for minor league lefthander Reiver Sanmartin.

Sanmartin, 21, went 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA for two Single-A teams in 2017.

Herrera, 22, made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2017, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two appearances.

Clubs have to set their 40-man rosters on Monday, so the Yankees are trading players they could otherwise lose in next month’s Rule V draft.