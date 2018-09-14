For the first time since July 26, Aaron Judge was active for the Yankees. The club hopes that his bat will follow before too long.

In any case, his presence as an available player — even if only to pinch-run or play the field — was seen as an emotional pick-me-up for Judge and the whole team. “He’s one of those special players, special people,” Aaron Boone said in announcing the activation from the disabled list, where Judge has been listed with a right wrist fracture.

The team is not ready to let him hit, the manager said, but is coming up with a timetable that will have Judge continue to take batting practice, then probably face live pitching in a simulated game before he bats in a game. In any case, the club is confident that Judge will get enough plate appearances to shake off every remnant of rust before the postseason.

In explaining why one of the baseball’s most prominent sluggers would be placed back on the roster without being cleared to hit, Boone cited an effort to, “Help try and finish off his rehab a little bit and, if we can, speed up the process a little bit.”

“Right now, it’s just building up that stamina, building up the reps he’s able to do,” the manager said. “If anyone has watched him take BP, it’s pretty electric right now. It’s coming off [the bat] like Aaron Judge.”

Before the Friday night game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Judge did hit numerous shots over the fence, many of them to right-centerfield.

Getting him back in the lineup figures to help Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez, who were slumping during a trip that ended with the club losing two of three against the lackluster Twins. On top of that, the thought was that having Judge in a uniform jersey and spikes would boost his spirits and those of his teammates.

Boone cited Judge’s presence, referring to “the impact he has with everyone in that room.”

“Being still a very young player, when Aaron speaks, people listen,” Boone said. “He’s an outstanding competitor, outstanding teammate and someone you always want around, impacting other people.”

Chapman optimistic. The Yankees got another boost after having seen Aroldis Chapman play catch and do fielding drills. The closer, on the disabled list since August 22 with left knee tendinitis, emphatically said he is optimistic about returning before the end of the regular season. “Overall, just in general, I feel fresh,” he said through a translator. “It’s a matter of following the process, getting some strength back.”