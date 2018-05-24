Yankees again stranded at an airport

ARLINGTON, Texas – It was another travel nightmare to remember.

The Yankees, who earlier in this three-city trip held an unscheduled sleepover at Dulles International Airport in Virginia because of various issues with their Delta charter, were again stranded overnight, this time into the early morning hours Thursday in Dallas.

They eventually took off for New York in the neighborhood of 3:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m. in New York.

But it was some journey getting there.

The team plane, again a Delta charter, actually departed from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport a couple of hours after Wednesday night’s 12-10 loss to the Rangers, but a mechanical issue shortly after departure forced the aircraft to return to the airport.

The plane landed safely back at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport without incident.

That began a comedy of errors – though those on the plane likely didn’t see it as such – that did not see the flight take off for nearly six hours. Since there was no firm timetable for when the parts would arrive, or a time frame for how long it would take to fix the issue once they did arrive, at one point players and some staff were bused to a nearby hotel.

But that group was called back in relatively short order – the needed parts arrived between 3-4 a.m. New York time – to the plane and the players and staff, and their baggage, were eventually reloaded. Once they were back on board, the plane took off in a somewhat timely manner.

A week ago Wednesday, the Yankees were supposed to be wheels up to Kansas City about 10 p.m. from Dulles after their game on Tuesday had been suspended and a regularly scheduled game that Wednesday against the Nationals were postponed by rain earlier in the day.

But a combination of issues, including a mechanical problem with the airplane, stormy weather in the Washington, D.C. area and aviation regulations that limit the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift, caused the flight not to take off. With not enough area hotel rooms available, Yankees players and staff spent the night either in the plane or in a lounge area near the gate.