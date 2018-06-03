TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees have third travel issue in as many weeks

The Yankees, whose series finale against the Orioles was postponed late Sunday morning, are scheduled for a make-up doubleheader against the Tigers on Monday.

Storm clouds hover over Oriole Park at Camden

Storm clouds hover over Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a delay before the Orioles-Yankees game Saturday in Baltimore. Photo Credit: AP / Gail Burton

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Another week, another travel issue for the Yankees.

For the third time in as many weeks, the Yankees found themselves grounded because of an issue with their Delta charter plane.

The Yankees’ charter plane from Baltimore to Detroit had a radar problem, leaving the team stuck indefinitely on the tarmac.

The Yankees, whose series finale against the Orioles was postponed late Sunday morning, are scheduled for a make-up doubleheader against the Tigers on Monday beginning at 1:10 p.m.

The Yankees’ travel woes began a few weeks ago after a series against the Washington Nationals. The team was forced to sleep at Dulles International Airport after a combination of issues — including a mechanical problem with the airplane, still stormy weather in the area and aviation regulations that limit the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift. The team left for Kansas City for their next series the following morning without incident.

Then, a week later, the team plane actually departed from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport a couple of hours after a 12-10 loss to the Texas Rangers, before a mechanical issue forced the aircraft to return to the airport shortly after departure. The team took off for New York nearly six hours later.

With Erik Boland

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

