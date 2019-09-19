TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees celebrate clinching AL East title

The Yankees clinched the 2019 American League East title with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Check out the scenes from their celebration in the clubhouse after the game.

The New York Yankees celebrate in the locker
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The New York Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees celebrate on the field
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Yankees celebrate on the field after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Gio Urshela #29
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees celebrate on the field after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

(L-R) Gleyber Torres #25, Gary Sanchez #24, Edwin
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

(L-R) Gleyber Torres #25, Gary Sanchez #24, Edwin Encarnacion #30, Aroldis Chapman #54 and Luis Cessa #85 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 (R) and Austin Romine #28
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka #19 (R) and Austin Romine #28 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees celebrates in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Mike Tauchman #39 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Tauchman #39 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Aroldis Chapman #54
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Aroldis Chapman #54 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (C) and Aroldis Chapman #54
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (C) and Aroldis Chapman #54 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees clinched the AL East Division.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room  after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: The
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

The Yankees celebrate their 9-1 over the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Aroldis
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Aroldis Chapman and Austin Romine of the Yankees celebrate their 9-1 over the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

