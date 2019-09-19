The Yankees clinched the 2019 American League East title with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Check out the scenes from their celebration in the clubhouse after the game.

The New York Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees celebrate on the field after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees celebrate on the field after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

(L-R) Gleyber Torres #25, Gary Sanchez #24, Edwin Encarnacion #30, Aroldis Chapman #54 and Luis Cessa #85 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 (R) and Austin Romine #28 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Mike Tauchman #39 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (L) and Aroldis Chapman #54 of the Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 (C) and Aroldis Chapman #54 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees clinched the AL East Division.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees celebrates in the locker room after clinching the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees celebrate their 9-1 over the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the AL East title on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.