The Yankees had a noon flight scheduled for Houston on Friday — a flight they hoped not to take, for obvious reasons.

But they had to wait deep into the night Thursday before finding out.

The Yankees, fresh off a three-game sweep of the Twins in the American League Division Series, worked out at the Stadium on Thursday afternoon in limbo.

They’ve known since eliminating the Twins on Monday night that they’d be starting the American League Championship Series on Saturday night, but they didn't know where that would be before the Astros hosted the Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday night.

A victory by the top-seeded Astros would mean taking that flight. A win by the wild-card Rays would mean home-field advantage for the Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS, with Game 1 at the Stadium.

“I think both teams are great and present serious trouble, competition for us,” Aaron Boone said before his club’s workout. “And I know we'll have to play really well to beat both teams, whoever it ends up being.”

The Yankees won the season series from the Rays, 12-7, but the desire to face their AL East rival in the championship series would only be because of the home-field advantage that would go with the matchup and not having to travel on Friday. The Rays, who top to bottom may well have the sport’s best pitching and generally play terrific defense to go along with it, were in the vast majority of those 19 games. Additionally, they completed a two-game sweep of the Yankees in the season’s final week at Tropicana Field, providing few scoring chances in outscoring them 6-1.

“Obviously with Tampa being in our division, we know them well,” Boone said. “We know what makes them successful. We know how difficult it can be when you go in there, and even though we had some success against them in the regular season this year, you always know how difficult it is and how well we had to play to have that success.''

As for the Astros, who beat the Yankees in seven games in the 2017 ALCS — with the home team winning each of the seven games — Houston prevailed in this year’s season series, 4-3. Many of the games were of the could-have-gone-either-way variety, with the Astros outscoring the Yankees 39-37.

Three of those games, all Astros victories, were very early in the season, April 8-10 in Houston, well before the Yankees started rolling. Regardless, the Yankees had late-inning leads in the first two games, which, incidentally, were started by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

“With Houston, I think a lot of people would look at them as, going into this postseason, as kind of the odds-on favorite, really kind of a complete team with elite starting pitching and a good bullpen and star players,” Boone said. “We know they're a load, so we're really excited, whoever it may end up being, and we know we'll have our work cut out for us. But I think our guys relish that opportunity.”

Zack Britton has appeared in 12 postseason games — six with the Orioles in 2014 and six last season with the Yankees. He said from a pitcher’s standpoint, the opponent almost is irrelevant.

“At this stage, everyone’s a good team. Tampa’s good, Houston’s good,” said Britton, who hurt his right ankle Monday in Minneapolis but declared himself ready to go for the ALCS. “It just comes down to executing pitches regardless of who we play. That’s something as an older player I’ve talked to some of the younger guys — it doesn’t really matter who you face this time of year, it’s about executing pitches.”