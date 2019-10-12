HOUSTON – A player Aaron Boone said in the final weeks of the regular season that he didn’t expect to be a factor in the postseason is on the Yankees’ 25-man ALCS roster.

Aaron Hicks, sidelined since Aug. 4 with a flexor strain in his right elbow, made the roster, released late Saturday morning, as did veteran lefthander CC Sabathia, who is one of 13 pitchers the Yankees will take into the series that starts Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Neither were on the Division Series roster that swept the Twins in three games. Utilityman Tyler Wade and first baseman Luke Voit, who were in uniform for the ALDS, were left off this round’s roster in favor of Hicks and Sabathia. The Yankees went with 12 pitchers in the Division Series.

Hicks, who signed a seven-year, $70-million extension in the spring, figured to be done for the season after suffering the flexor strain in early August. He had been rehabbing in Tampa but that progress, even into last days of the regular season had been slow.

“I don’t know if there’s enough time or anything to get back at any point in the playoffs,” Boone said Sept 22. “I wouldn’t expect that.”

Neither did the switch-hitting Hicks, who flew to California shortly after getting hurt Aug. 3 to meet with a specialist for a second opinion and considered getting Tommy John surgery. Hicks even returned to his home in Arizona in mid-August, figuring his baseball activity was done for the calendar year.

However, to the surprise of the 30-year-old, his elbow stopped hurting and he soon returned to the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa to start rehabbing, though the prospect of healing in time for the playoffs was still considered a longshot.

“What happened was I was at home, just sitting on the couch thinking about what I just heard about getting Tommy John or waiting for weeks to see how it goes,” Hicks said after working out at the Stadium Thursday. “I was just messing around in the backyard with my buddy, [who wanted] to hit in the cage and I was setting things up for him.

“I was like, man, my arm kind of feels good right now. Just started playing a little light catch . . . It actually started going well. No pain the first day. Threw the second day, sent a video to everybody over here (to the Yankees) to see what they thought about me throwing when I’m not supposed to throw.”

As for the 39-year-old Sabathia, he’ll be a bullpen option after putting behind him the left shoulder soreness that kept him off the ALDS roster.

Sabathia made his first career regular-season bullpen appearance Sept. 24 against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, and pitched well, striking out two in a perfect inning. But the shoulder acted up thereafter and he did not throw the rest of the final week of the season.

“Having that extra time off has my shoulder feeling that much better,” Sabathia said Friday afternoon after the Yankees worked out at Tropicana Field.

Sabathia, who will retire whenever the Yankees’ season ends, called it “nerve-wracking” being in the dugout watching the ALDS as a non-active player.

“It's hard,” Sabathia said. “Just sitting there in the dugout, I tried to cheer as loud as I can and be a part of it as loud as I can. It's always tough when you can't participate.”

He, and Hicks, won’t have that issue in the ALCS.