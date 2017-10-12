Subscribe
    Yankees celebrate ALDS victory over Indians

    The Yankees brought out the champagne at Progressive Field after defeating the Cleveland Indians in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner pours champagne
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner pours champagne over Masahiro Tanaka while celebrating with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is
    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is doused with sparkling wine and beer after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, early Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cleveland. The Yankees advanced to the ALCS.

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird celebrates
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, pours sparkling
    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, pours sparkling wine onto a teammate after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series, early Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cleveland. The Yankees advanced to the ALCS.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino sprays
    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino sprays sparkling wine in the locker room the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, early Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cleveland. The Yankees advanced to the ALCS.

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka celebrates with
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

