ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gleyber Torres is an American League All-Star after all.

The day after Aaron Boone called it “a joke” that Torres wasn’t on the squad, the 22-year-old was named to it, replacing the Rays Brandon Lowe, who was placed on the injured list Thursday with a right shin contusion.

Torres, among the Yankees’ most consistent offensive performers this season, entered Thursday hitting .298 with 19 homers and a .908 OPS in 78 games. The righty-hitting Torres, who spent the majority of the season’s first half filling in capably for Didi Gregorius at shortstop, became the Yankees’ fourth All-Star, joining Gary Sanchez and DJ LeMahieu, who were voted in as starters, and closer Aroldis Chapman.

Torres to this point has topped the season he had last season when he finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting. His consistency with runners in scoring position has been particularly impressive as Torres came into Thursday 28-for-68 (.412) with seven homers and 37 RBIs in such situations this season, including 11 for his last 15 with four homers and seven RBIs since June 11 with RISP.