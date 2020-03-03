Amazon Prime Video will carry 21 Yankees games this regular season on the company’s Prime Video service at no cost to members, the Yankees, Amazon and the YES Network announced on Tuesday.

An arrangement of this sort widely was expected when Amazon bought an ownership stake in YES last summer.

The 21 games, the first of which is scheduled for April 17 against the Reds, will be simulcasts of games televised on Channel 11 and produced by YES.

The streamed games only will be available to Prime members in the Yankees’ “home-team footprint,” which includes New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.

Amazon offers features beyond just the game production, including in-game statistics and play-by-play information.

We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways," Hal Steinbrenner, CEO of Yankee Global Enterprises, said in a news release, "and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports.”

Here is the schedule of games set for Prime Video:

Friday, April 17 Cincinnati 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 at Detroit 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 Cleveland 1 p.m.

Friday, May 8 Boston 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at Houston 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22 Seattle 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 Seattle 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 Minnesota 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 at Minnesota 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 Baltimore 7 pm

Tuesday, June 30 at Baltimore 7 pm

Wednesday, July 22 Angels 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24 Boston 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 at Mets 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 at Kansas City 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 Toronto 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10 Boston 7:00 pm

Sunday, Sept. 20 at Toronto 1:00 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 23 Houston 7:00 pm

Friday, Sept. 25 Tampa Bay 7:00 pm