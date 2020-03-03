TODAY'S PAPER
Amazon Prime Video to stream 21 Yankees games this season

New York Yankees' INF Gleyber Torres during spring

New York Yankees' INF Gleyber Torres during spring training in Tampa, FL Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Amazon Prime Video will carry 21 Yankees games this regular season on the company’s Prime Video service at no cost to members, the Yankees, Amazon and the YES Network announced on Tuesday.

An arrangement of this sort widely was expected when Amazon bought an ownership stake in YES last summer.

The 21 games, the first of which is scheduled for April 17 against the Reds, will be simulcasts of games televised on Channel 11 and produced by YES.

The streamed games only will be available to Prime members in the Yankees’ “home-team footprint,” which includes New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.

Amazon offers features beyond just the game production, including in-game statistics and play-by-play information.

We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways," Hal Steinbrenner, CEO of Yankee Global Enterprises, said in a news release, "and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports.”

Here is the schedule of games set for Prime Video:

Friday, April 17                            Cincinnati                7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21                        at Detroit                 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25                        Cleveland                1 p.m.

Friday, May 8                              Boston                    7 p.m.

Friday, May 15                            at Houston              8 p.m.

Friday, May 22                            Seattle                    7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23                        Seattle                    1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27                    Minnesota               7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21                         at Minnesota           2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24                   Baltimore                7 pm

Tuesday, June 30                        at Baltimore             7 pm

Wednesday, July 22                              Angels                    7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24                            Boston                    7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29                    at Mets                   7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10                     at Kansas City         8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21                        Toronto                   7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28                        at Cleveland            7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10             Boston                    7:00 pm

Sunday, Sept. 20                at Toronto               1:00 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 23          Houston                  7:00 pm

Friday, Sept. 25                  Tampa Bay             7:00 pm

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

