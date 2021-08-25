Yankees hold off Atlanta to run win streak to 11

ATLANTA — Maybe a day off will slow down the Yankees.

No team of late has been able to, though Aroldis Chapman did his best to do so.

The Yankees made it 11 straight Tuesday night with 5-4 victory over Atlanta in front of 37,426 at Truist Park, their first 11-game winning streak since Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 1985.

"It’s been so much fun competing with these guys, watching these guys compete, watching these guys show up every single day, knowing there’s a lot on the line," Aaron Boone said. "Knowing there’s an attitude of, ‘Who’s it going to be today? What can I do today to win a game?’ That’s the kind of attitude that’s going on in there and that’s a fun thing to be a part of."

As has been the case during much of this stretch of their best baseball of the season, the Yankees (74-52), who have won 33 of their last 44 games and are on a 23-5 streak, received contributions from much of their 26-man roster, but had to survive a Chapman meltdown in the ninth.

Handed a 5-3 lead, Chapman would load the bases, then force in a run by walking Jorge Soler to make it 5-4. In came Wandy Peralta, who fell behind the always dangerous Freddie Freeman 3-and-1, but the first baseman, 3-for-5 with a double against the lefty in his career, flied to deep left to earn the pitcher his third save in three chances as a Yankee and allowed the Yankees to exhale.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As tough a situation as you can be brought into and he executed," Boone said of Peralta, who had his dugout in awe by throwing Freeman five straight changeups during the at-bat. "He’s become a big part of this."

Said Peralta, through his translator: "The game is on the line, you’re facing a really good hitter, a really polished hitter, everyone knows how good he is. You just focus on executing pitch by pitch."

Andrew Heaney, who lauded Peralta in throwing the five consecutive changeups, recovered from a two-run first to pitch four effective innings before he was pinch hit for in the fifth.

Giancarlo Stanton crushed yet another homer in what has been his best prolonged time at the plate as a Yankee, and Albert Abreu, Joely Rodriguez, Clay Holmes and Chad Green provided a bridge to Chapman, who allowed two hits and two walks in doing little to alleviate concerns about him as the closer.

DJ LeMahieu and Rougned Odor also homered, and Aaron Judge added two hits and a run as the Yankees, who are off Wednesday before starting a key four-game series Thursday night against the A’s in Oakland, continued steamrolling the opposition.

The Yankees came into the day four games behind the Rays in the AL East but 2 ½ games ahead of Boston for the American League’s top wild-card spot and four games clear of the A’s.

After Heaney allowed a two-out, two-run double in the first by Dansby Swanson, Stanton cut that deficit in half leading off the second, ripping a 2-and-2 Charlie Morton curveball on a line to left-center for his 22nd homer that made it 2-1 and extended his on-base streak to 21 games, a stretch in which he’s hitting 24-for-71 (.338) with six homers, 19 RBIs and 14 runs.

The Yankees tied it in the fourth when Judge led off with a double and came in on Gary Sanchez’s two-out single to right.

The Bronx-born Andrew Velazquez led off the fifth with a single and, after stealing second, came in on LeMahieu’s ninth homer, a two-run shot to left that made it 4-2.

Atlanta thought they tied it in the fifth when Riley roped one into the gap in left-center with two outs and runners at the corners. Albies scored easily but Freeman, trying to score from first, was cut down on a Judge-to-Velazquez-to-Sanchez relay, which survived a replay review, keeping it 4-3.

Holmes threw a perfect nine-pitch sixth and Odor soon made it 5-3, leading off the seventh with a bomb to right-center off righty Chris Martin for his 15th homer.