Shohei Ohtani entered Wednesday the story of the night in baseball.

The Angels heralded two-way pitcher/hitter, whose fastball regularly approaches triple digits and whose prodigious homers regularly approach 450 feet, would be on full display plying both trades at the Stadium against the Yankees for the first time.

Blink and you missed it.

The 26-year-old Ohtani, after leading off the game with a soft flyout to center, lasted a mere two-thirds of an inning on the mound, his lack of control leading to four walks and seven runs and helping the Yankees take a five-run lead early in front of an excited crowd of 30,714.

The crowd had to wait out two rain delays. One stopped play in the bottom of the third and lasted 42 minutes; the other halting things in the bottom of the fifth and lasting 1:31 with the Yankees leading 7-4.

Ohtani, who came in 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA in four starts and who also entered the day MLB’s home run leader with 28, allowed seven runs, two hits and the four walks in a disastrous opening inning in which the righthander threw 41 pitches (20 strikes) as the Yankees sent 11 to the plate. The righthander, who homered twice the night before, joined Babe Ruth (Sept. 27-28, 1930) as the only players since 1900 to make a pitching start the day after a multi-homer game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

There was one homer in the first, neither coming off the bat of Ohtani or a Yankee for that matter and it gave the Angels an early lead.

Ohtani led off the game against Domingo German and lifted a full-count fastball to center for the first out.

Anthony Rendon followed with a walk and, after Jared Walsh flied to left, Phil Gosselin took a fastball, which came in at 93-mph and in the lower part of the strike zone, and sent it over the wall in right, his third homer making it 2-0. German allowed three runs and three hits over three innings (he did not come back after the first delay).

Given the lead before throwing a pitch, Ohtani made sure that didn’t last terribly long, taking the mound with almost no command, which ensured his outing didn’t last all that long, either. He walked DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit to start the inning and, with Gary Sanchez at the plate, a passed ball moved the runners. Sanchez, in a 13-for-44 (.295) stretch, worked an eight-pitch walk, loading the bases for Giancarlo Stanton. The DH fell behind 1-and-2 before lining an RBI single to left to make it 2-1. Up stepped Gleyber Torres, in a 5-for-33 skid, who hit a soft liner to left, his RBI single tying it at 2-2. Rougned Odor struck out but Miguel Andujar’s slow roller to third resulted in a 5-3 putout, which brought in Sanchez to give the Yankees the lead for good at 3-2. Ohtani hit Clint Frazier with a pitch to reload the bases and Brett Gardner walked to force in another run to make it 4-2. Angels manager Joe Maddon saw enough and called for righty Aaron Slegers to face LeMahieu. The third baseman cue-balled a sinker off the end of his bat and down the first-base line, the bases-clearing double making it 7-2 and improving LeMahieu to 18 for his last 50 (.360).

Frazier, among those scoring on the double, left the game in the top of the third after, the Yankees said, having "complaints of dizziness." The outfielder, who has a history of concussion issues, is hitting .186 with a .630 OPS this season. He will be evaluated further Thursday.

The Angels got one back in the second on Juan Lagares’ RBI double, which made it 7-3 and Jared Walsh’s 19th homer, leading off the fifth against Luis Cessa, made it 7-4.