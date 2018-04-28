ANAHEIM, Calif. — The shortstop who keeps insisting “I’m not a home run hitter” keeps hitting home runs.

Didi Gregorius notched another Friday night, ripping a solo shot in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a highly entertaining 4-3 victory over the Angels in front of 40,416 at Angel Stadium.

It was a seventh straight victory for the Yankees (16-9), who rallied to tie it in the ninth against Angels closer Keynan Middleton on pinch hitter Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly.

Gregorius, who went 15-for-37 with six homers and 16 RBIs during the Yankees’ recent 10-game homestand and already had two hits Friday, stepped in against righthander Blake Parker with one out in the 10th. Gregorius, who hit a career-best 25 homers last season, launched a 1-and-1 fastball deep to right, well beyond the reach of rightfielder Kole Calhoun — no small feat given the latter’s evening (more on that in a moment).

The blast — his first away from Yankee Stadium this season — gave Gregorius 10 homers, tying him with Mike Trout for most in the majors. He has 30 RBIs in 25 games. In his last six games, he is 11-for-24 with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-out double to Zack Cozart in the bottom of the 10th, but former Yankee Chris Young popped to first. It was Chapman’s fifth save.

Middleton started the ninth looking for his seventh save but could not get it done. Gary Sanchez walked and, after Neil Walker struck out, Miguel Andujar lined an 0-and-2 fastballl into the leftfield corner for his second double of the night. Andujar has at least one extra-base hit in nine of his last 11 games.

Gleyber Torres was intentionally walked to load the bases and Aaron Boone sent up Gardner to pinch hit for Ronald Torreyes. Gardner’s sacrifice fly to left tied it at 3.

It overshadowed to a degree one of the oddest plays of the season to this point, which occurred in the sixth inning.

Gregorius led off with a bunt single and Angels manager Mike Scioscia brought on righty Jim Johnson to replace lefty starter Andrew Heaney to face Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton hit a grounder to short and Andrelton Simmons made a rare error. Sanchez struck out on a ball in the dirt, which turned into a wild pitch that moved the runners. Walker, in a 2-for-18 slide, then crushed a 0-and-1 fastball to right. But Calhoun stole the homer, bringing the ball back over the fence with a leaping grab (he earlier stole a hit from Torres with a full-body dive on a sinking liner).

Then, chaos.

Gregorius tagged, as did Stanton, who was called out for leaving too early, though replays seemed to be inconclusive. So did those showing that Gregorius had crossed the plate before Stanton was called out at second. Regardless of the confusion — both managers talked with crew chief Bill Miller, though neither challenged the call — the run counted for a 2-1 Yankees lead.

Luis Severino, who was terrific all night and started the seventh at only 69 pitches, allowed a leadoff single to Mike Trout. Justin Upton flied to right and Albert Pujols made it career hit No. 2,995 with a single to center. Luis Valbuena pinch hit for Shohei Ohtani — who homered off Severino in the second for a 1-0 lead but was pulled because of a mild left ankle sprain suffered during his second at-bat while running to first — and struck out. After a passed ball, Simmons lined a 99-mph fastball to right for a two-run triple that gave the Angels a 3-2 lead.