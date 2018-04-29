Yankees score 10 in first two innings, rout Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Apparently that franchise-record 17-2 start by the Red Sox didn’t quite decide the AL East after all.

Flexing their considerable offensive muscle, the Yankees coasted to their eighth straight victory Saturday night, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings of an 11-1 annihilation of the Angels in front of a crowd of 46,649 that seemed equally split in their rooting interests.

The Yankees (17-9), who have outscored the opposition 62-17 during the streak, climbed within two games of the Red Sox (19-7) after trailing by 7 ½ on April 20.

Some of the hyperventilating that occurred as a result of that deficit was yet another example of the folly of making grand declarations so early in a baseball season. As were the concerns about a Yankees offense that misfired during the first two weeks more than it fired, a juggernaut still in waiting.

But the Yankees entered Saturday leading the major leagues in runs (150), runs per game (6.00), home runs (40), homers per game (1.60), on-base percentage (.348), slugging percentage (.471) and OPS (.819) and did nothing to harm their standing in those categories.

Well, except for home runs. The Yankees had five doubles and a triple but didn’t hit any home runs, so there’s always that to work on for future games. Aaron Judge and the still absurdly-hot Miguel Andujar each had three hits, Gary Sanchez had two doubles and Neil Walker and Gleyber Torres also had two hits for the Yankees, who outhit the Angels 14-7. Eight of the Yankees’ hits came in the first two innings.

Masahiro Tanaka was more than happy to have the run support and turned in a second straight standout performance. He did not allow a hit until the fourth inning and didn’t allow a run until Zack Cozart’s homer to lead off the sixth. Tanaka (4-2, 4.37) allowed one run and two hits in six innings, struck out a season-high nine and walked two.

Saturday night was a beatdown from the outset as Garrett Richards, 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA coming in, didn’t make it out of the second inning. The righthander didn’t receive much help from his defense, but that was merely a technicality as the Yankees hit rope after rope in the early going. Richards allowed nine runs (five earned) and five hits in 1 2⁄3 innings.

The Yankees sent nine to the plate in the first inning and 10 to the plate in the second.

After Judge singled with one out in the first, Richards wanted no part of the scorching Didi Gregorius — who came in leading the majors in average (.368), RBIs (30), slugging percentage (.828) and OPS (1.286) — and walked him on four pitches. Giancarlo Stanton bounced one to short that had double play written all over it, but Cozart booted the ball and a run scored.

Sanchez ripped a 3-and-1 fastball down the leftfield line for an RBI double that made it 2-0. Aaron Hicks’ RBI groundout to second produced another run. Walker struck out swinging on a low curveball for what should have been the third out, but it escaped catcher Martin Maldonado for a passed ball, allowing Sanchez to score for a 4-0 lead (the Yankees challenged the initial out call on Walker at first and it was overturned). Andujar then hit his MLB-leading 12th double, a liner to left that made it 5-0.

Gardner started the second with a walk and Judge — who had three hits in the first three innings before striking out in his next three at-bats — hammered an RBI double into the gap in left-center.

After a couple of groundouts, Sanchez walked and Hicks sent a two-run triple into the rightfield corner to make it 8-0. Walker added an RBI infield single, Andujar singled sharply to right and Torres singled to left to make it 10-0.

Sanchez doubled off the centerfield wall with two outs in the eighth and scored on Walker’s single for an 11-1 lead.