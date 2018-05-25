TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees trade Erik Kratz to Brewers, release Adam Lind

Catcher Wilkin Castillo was also acquired from the Long Ducks and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Adam Lind bats for the Nationals during a

Adam Lind bats for the Nationals during a game against the Pirates on Oct. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Tenally

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Yankees announced a series of moves on Friday afternoon involving players on their Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team.

Catcher Erik Kratz was traded to the Brewers for a player to be named later, and first baseman/outfielder Adam Lind was released.

The Yankees also announced that they acquired minor league catcher Wilkin Castillo from the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League. Castillo will report to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Kratz was acquired from the Indians last August and appeared in four games for the Yankees last season, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Kratz played in 17 games for Scranton/Wilkes Barre this season and was hitting .269 with four homes runs and six RBIs.

The Yankees signed Lind, a veteran of 12 major league seasons, to a minor-league contract last month. Lind hit .303 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 116 games for the Nationals last season. Lind appeared in 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .241 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

