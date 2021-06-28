The Yankees brought their low-scoring and losing ways back from Beantown.

On a night that was so sweltering and steamy at the Stadium that Angels starter Dylan Bundy had to exit in the second inning after heat exhaustion caused him to vomit behind the mound, the Yankees sent the crowd of 25,054 into the night queasy after a 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.

The Yanks have followed a stretch of winning seven of nine with four straight losses and haven’t scored more than three runs in any of them. The first three of those four were to Boston at Fenway Park during the weekend and had Yankees manager Aaron Boone saying in his pregame news conference that "the season is on the line."

The Yankees never led in this one. They came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game and from a 4-2 margin to cut it to 4-3, but never got over the hump. Gio Urshela and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs, but the Yanks were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

They were particularly inefficient against Angels long man Jose Suarez, who came on for the ailing Bundy. He got DJ LeMahieu to ground out for the final out of the second inning, stranding Miguel Andujar at second base and then allowed only two hits and one run over the next five innings. The run came on Stanton’s homer in the sixth, a 426-foot shot into the visitors’ bullpen in left that made the Yanks’ deficit 4-3.

Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless eighth and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

Urshela was the only Yankee with two hits. Gary Sanchez had the Yanks’ other RBI.

The Angels lost superstar Mike Trout to a calf strain suffered in a May 17 win, yet have stayed afloat in large part to the two-way play of the spectacular Shohei Ohtani.

Since Trout got injured, Ohtani had slashed .298/.426/.750 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs in 34 games entering play Monday. Those numbers with his season pitching mark of 3-1 and a 2.58 ERA have put him in the early AL MVP conversation and made him a must-see attraction. He will be the starting pitcher against the Yankees on Wednesday night.

For those who wanted to glimpse Ohtani’s considerable talents, it wasn’t a long wait. In the game’s second at-bat he wailed on a hanging curve from Michael King and hit it for a 416-foot laser of a home run to rightfield. It’s velocity off the bat was 117 mph.

Jared Walsh added a run-scoring double for a 2-0 lead after half an inning.

The Yanks scratched back to tie it with runs in the first two innings. DJ LeMahieu's single and Aaron Judge's double set the table for Gary Sanchez’ run-scoring groundout in the first and Urshela’s 10th home run, off Bundy in the second, tied the score at 2.

Bundy face two more batters before becoming ill. The Angels later announced his illness was due to heat exhaustion on a day when it was 90 degrees and humid at game time.

The Angels upped their lead to 4-2 with one run in both the fifth and sixth innings. Anthony Rendon drove a one-out double to center in the fifth, took third on an error by LeMaihieu and scored on a fielder’s choice by Max Stassi. The Stassi ground ball might have become an inning-ending double play, but LeMahieu had trouble corralling the smash and could got only the out at second base.

Former Met Juan Lageres hit a two-out, solo homer off reliever Lucas Leutge for the two-run margin.

Stanton hit his 14th home run with two outs in the sixth to cut the margin in half, but the Angels added a run in the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off the wall in right to score Scott Schebler from first for a 5-3 lead.