ANAHEIM, Calif. – The injuries have continued unabated this season for the Yankees but in the last week so has the winning.

And it’s been at times an unlikely cast of characters leading the way.

“This team right now is, I think, excited about some of the things we’re doing,” Aaron Boone said Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously, a lot of different people having their hands in doing some things well, and I’m looking forward to someone else getting the opportunity to do something well tonight.”

There was more than one.

Behind another electric performance by Domingo German, two homers by Luke Voit and a near-cycle from Brett Gardner, the Yankees won their fifth straight with a 7-5 victory over the Angels Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

The Yankees (13-10), winners of seven of their last eight, collected 14 hits after tallying five in their 14-inning victory Monday.

There was more drama than there needed to be.

With his team leading 7-1, Boone stuck with Chad Green in the eighth after the righthander got the last out of the seventh. Green, who brought a 12.27 ERA into the night, quickly loaded the bases with none out, then surrendered Justin Bour’s grand slam that made it 7-5.

Luis Cessa came on and allowed a double to Andrelton Simmons and walked Albert Pujols. Cessa settled, striking out Brian Goodwin, then getting Kevan Smith to ground to the surehanded Gio Urshela, who started a 5-4-3 double play.

Zack Britton pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Voit homered in the first inning off Chris Stratton to give German a lead before throwing a pitch. It extended Voit’s career-best, and current MLB-high, on-base streak to 34 games. He added a solo shot off Sam Freeman in the eighth to make it 7-1.

Gardner went 4-for-5, finishing a homer shy of the cycle, and Mike Ford, who grew up a Yankees fan in Belle Mead, New Jersey, added his first career homer, a two-run blast in the fifth that made it 4-0.

German (4-1, 1.75 ERA) allowed one run that was unearned and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five. It was another notch in the belt of a rotation that came into Tuesday 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in its previous seven games.

German walked Mike Trout with one out in the first but retired two straight, getting an assist from leftfielder Tyler Wade, who took extra bases, and maybe a homer, away from Simmons with a catch at the wall for the third out.

The Yankees tacked on a run in the second. Ford led off with a single and Mike Tauchman walked. Austin Romine struck out but Thairo Estrada, called up Sunday when Aaron Judge became the 13th Yankee to hit the IL, collected his first career hit, a liner to right that loaded the bases. Wade’s soft grounder to short resulted in a forceout at second and a run as Ford scored to make it 2-0.

Gardner singled with one out in the fifth and, after Gleyber Torres flied out, Ford, roped a 3-and-1 fastball to right for the 4-0 lead.

The Angels (9-15) got one back in the bottom half. Brian Goodwin led off with a double and after Kevan Smith grounded out, went to third when German bobbled a chopper off the bat of La Stella for an error. Fletcher’s groundout to short brought in Goodwin to make it 4-1.