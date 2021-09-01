ANAHEIM, Calif. — An ineffective Jameson Taillon saw his offense bail him out last Thursday in Oakland.

The righthander was not as fortunate Tuesday night.

On another night in which Taillon didn’t have it, neither did the Yankees’ offense, which grounded into a remarkable five double plays in a 6-4 loss to the Angels in front of 34,813 at Angel Stadium, the majority of which were pulling for the visiting team.

The Yankees (76-56) have lost four in a row — by a total of six runs — after their 13-game winning streak to fall eight games behind the never-seem-to-lose Rays in the American League East. They did stay two games ahead of Boston, which lost to Tampa on Tuesday, for the top wild-card spot.

"We’ve lost some razor-thin games," Aaron Boone said. "Tonight was a story of the five double plays. Obviously [they] really hurt us … I thought we were having a lot of really good at-bats all night. It’s a game we felt like we really should have broken open and did not."

The Yankees, though they outhit the Angels 10-6, were undone by the double plays and overall lack of success with runners in scoring position (1-for-10 with six stranded).

Trailing 6-2 entering the eighth, the Yankees pulled within 6-4 on an RBI single by Aaron Judge and a sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton (who missed a game-tying homer by mere feet as the ball was caught on the track in left).

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 29th save and second in as many nights.

Taillon, 7-0 with a 3.05 ERA in his previous 13 starts but fading a bit of late, allowed a season-high six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, though he was terrific over the first three innings, recording five of his six strikeouts.

The outing came after the righthander allowed five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings Thursday against the A’s (a 7-6 Yankees victory).

"It’s something unfortunately I’ve done a few times lately where I’m cruising throughout the game and then just hit a roadblock and can’t seem to get through it," Taillon said.

The Yankees put two on in the first against Jaime Barria but Giancarlo Stanton banged into an inning-ending double play.

The Yankees also grounded into double plays in the third (LeMahieu), fourth (Joey Gallo), sixth (Stanton) and seventh (Brett Gardner).

After Taillon ran his strikeout total to five through three innings in a 1-2-3 third, Anthony Rizzo improved to 7 for his last 19 by launching one just over the wall in right to start the fourth, his 18th homer giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

Taillon faced his first jam in the bottom half and was again bitten by the two-strike bug, a recurring issue. Leadoff man David Fletcher blooped a single to right for the Angels’ first hit and, with Shohei Ohtani at the plate, stole second. Taillon, who allowed two homers to the two-way phenom on June 29 at the Stadium, walked the designated hitter on seven pitches.

Phil Gosselin momentarily helped Taillon, attempting a sacrifice bunt but instead popping it up in foul ground to Gary Sanchez near the plate. The Angels, however, executed a double steal with Jared Walsh up to move the runners. Walsh, who hit a game-tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman on June 30 in an 11-8 Yankees loss, then lined an 0-and-2 curveball to right, his 25th homer, making it 3-1.

"It’s brutal," Taillon said of allowing the number of two-strike hits he has. "I feel like I do have some strikeout pitches if I execute … That’s kind of been a whole-year thing."

Sanchez’s 18th homer, a solo shot in the fifth, made it 3-2. Gardner then drew a walk and Angels manager Joe Maddon wasted no time in removing Barria, replacing him with soft-throwing righty Jimmy Herget. Gardner stole second but Herget got LeMahieu to ground out, then struck out Rizzo swinging at a 71-mph curveball.

Gosselin’s two-run, two-out single back up the middle, on a 2-and-2 fastball, in the fifth made it 5-2 and ended Taillon’s night.

With Walsh at the plate, Maddon called for a delayed steal. When Sanchez threw to second for Gosselin, Ohtani took off for home and just beat Gio Urshela’s return throw home, which was a bit wide right of the plate, which made it 6-2.

"Losing four in a row obviously is very frustrating and unacceptable," Gardner said. "We’ve been playing really good baseball for a while now. The last few days, we’ve been [in these games] and had opportunities to change the outcome, we just haven’t been able to. Even though we’ve lost four in a row, we’ve won 13 of 17 is how I choose to look at it."