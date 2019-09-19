TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Angels

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber game of a three-game series on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner of the Yankees walks off the field after a loss against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gio Urshela of the Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out to end a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Ford of the Yankees strikes out in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Michael Hermosillo #21 of the Los Angeles Angels
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Hermosillo of the Los Angeles Angels scores a run in the sixth inning past Kyle Higashioka of the New York Yankees after a throwing error at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Adam Ottavino #0 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Ottavino of the Yankees walks to the dugout after he was removed from a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Domingo German #55 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Domingo German of the Yankees pitches against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge of the Yankees can't come up with a ball hit in the fifth inning for a single by Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the Yankees walks to the dugout as he was removed from a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the Yankees tips his cap as he leaves a game during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the Yankees hugs teammate Gleyber Torres as he leaves a game in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees tips his cap as he leaves a game during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia of the Yankees falls attempting to field a bunt single in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

CC Sabathia #52 and Gio Urshela #29 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC Sabathia and Gio Urshela of the Yankees walk off the field after the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius and Cameron Maybin
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Didi Gregorius and Cameron Maybin celebrate their 8-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels during an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge draws a walk
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Aaron Judge draws a walk against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius congratulates Gleyber Torres
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Didi Gregorius congratulates Gleyber Torres on his three-run home run as Aaron Judge looks on against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius gestures to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius gestures to the dugout after his two-run double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks to the dugout after the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees' Cameron Maybin gestures to the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' Cameron Maybin gestures to the dugout after his RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

