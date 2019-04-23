ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees did not add anyone to the injured list Monday, in itself a victory considering how things have unfolded three weeks into the regular season.

Still, because of contributions from some unexpected sources and mostly stellar starting pitching, they entered Monday night having won five of their last six to inch over .500 at 11-10.

“We’ve had a lot of guys that we didn’t necessarily expect to be contributors this early be called up, and to varying degrees guys have really stepped up and contributed to us winning games,” Aaron Boone said a few hours before the Yankee started a three-city West Coast trip in Anaheim. “Proud of the effort the guys are putting in and the focus each day they’re putting in and it’s allowed us to go out and be competitive.

“Adversity hits at different points throughout a major league season and you’re going to get tested. Can you withstand that? Can you stand up to it? I feel like we’re capable of doing that and that continues to be the expectation, but it’s because guys have come up here and had an impact even as they’ve been pressed into some different roles.”

Some of those players came through again Monday night — but Aroldis Chapman did not, allowing the Angels to tie the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the 12th inning. But Gio Urshela's two-out single in the top of the 14th inning was the key hit as the Yankees won, 4-3.

The Yankees’ Clint Frazier, 0-for-4 to that point of the night, hit a leadoff double off righthander Taylor Cole to start the 12th. That broke a streak of 11 straight retired by Angels pitching and marked the first hit by the Yankees since Urshela’s single in the fourth. Frazier appeared to bang up his left ankle on a pickoff attempt but stayed in the game after he was looked at by Boone and trainer Steve Donohue.

Mike Tauchman then did his job with a groundout to second, which moved Frazier to third. Urshela, who again made several standout defensive plays at third, delivered Frazier with a long sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-2.

With two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the 12th, Chapman hit Zack Cozart in the leg with a slider. Brian Goodwin lined a single to center to tie the score at 3-3, but Chapman got out of the inning, sending the game to the 13th.

J.A. Happ came in 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA but turned in a good performance, allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings. He allowed a two-run homer in the second by Jonathan Lucroy that gave the Angels a 2-1 lead but no more. Happ retired the final seven hitters he faced and 12 of the last 13.

Former Met Matt Harvey came in with even worse numbers — 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA — but also settled in after some early issues, allowing two runs and three hits in six innings. One of those hits was Luke Voit’s fifth home run in the first.

Voit tattooed a 2-and-2 slider to center to give Happ a 1-0 lead and extend the first baseman’s on-base streak to 33 games, the majors’ longest active streak.

After a perfect 12-pitch bottom of the first, Happ struck out Albert Pujols to start the second but Kevan Smith lined a single to center and Jonathan Lucroy hammered a 1-and-1 slider to center for his first homer of the season and a 2-1 Angels lead. It was the seventh homer allowed by Happ in five starts.

Kyle Higashioka led off the third by lining a double into the gap in right-center. Tyler Wade struck out and Brett Gardner worked a walk, bringing up Voit, who walked on four pitches to load the bases. Gleyber Torres fell behind 0-and-2 before lifting a fly ball to right for a sacrifice fly that tied it at 2. Rightfielder Kole Calhoun had a play on Higashioka at the plate but Lucroy couldn’t come up with the short-hop throw.