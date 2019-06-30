TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman excited about being named to All-Star team

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the MLB London Series game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on June 30, 2019 in London, England. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
LONDON – Aroldis Chapman became a six-time All-Star on Sunday morning, and the closer smiled when asked about it after the Yankees completed their two-game sweep of the Red Sox in the London Series.

“Very happy, very excited about it,” Chapman said through his translator.

Chapman, who pitched a shutout inning in a non-save situation in each London game, quickly pivoted to his team.

“I think we’ve had a really good year so far and I’ve been focusing on helping the team in any way possible,” said Chapman, who has 23 saves and a 1.36 ERA. “And that’s what we want, so I’m excited about that.”

Chapman joins Gary Sanchez and DJ LeMahieu, who were voted into the American League starting lineup, and thought he might have a few more teammates on the club. “A little surprising because, to me, I thought we were going to have around six or seven All-Stars from this team,” he said.

Six or seven might be a stretch, but the Yankees still could get some more representation because every year, players choose not to participate in the game. That could open the door for Gleyber Torres or Adam Ottavino. 

Chapman, who made four straight National League All-Star teams from 2012-15 while a member of the Reds and last year’s AL squad as a Yankee, left no doubt he’ll be going.

What has he enjoyed the most in the past?

Just about everything.

“I like watching the [Home Run] Derby. I like to pitch in the All-Star Game,” he said. “I like to have the opportunity to talk to all of the guys and spend some time with all of the other All-Stars.”

