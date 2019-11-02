The Yankees have a variety of needs to address this offseason. As of late Saturday night, it was not yet known if closer will be one of them.

Aroldis Chapman had an opt-out in the five-year, $86 million contract he signed before the 2017 season, with midnight Saturday the deadline to make his decision. Opting out would make the 31-year-old Chapman a free agent.

Indications Saturday were the two sides were trying to work out an extension of some kind before the deadline.

If Chapman ends up opting out, the Yankees almost assuredly will extend him the one-year qualifying offer, which would pay him $17.8 million in 2020. Chapman almost assuredly would reject it, making him a free agent and ensuring that the Yankees would receive a compensatory draft pick if he signed elsewhere.

The Yankees still could re-sign Chapman once he hits the open market, though that would seem a less likely outcome.

If Chapman departs, they would have other closing options, but the overall depth of their bullpen would take a hit.

Zack Britton, who was an elite closer for the Orioles, could get the nod. The Yankees could take a flier with two pitchers whom many scouts believe could close – Tommy Kahnle or Chad Green. Or, of course, the Yankees could go shopping on the free- agent market, though their most immediate need are in the starting pitching department.

As for Chapman, who posted a 2.21 ERA in 60 appearances and recorded 37 saves in 2019, by all accounts, his preference has been to remain a Yankee. Insiders close to the reliever have long said he has loved his time in pinstripes.

Though Chapman's 2019 season could not have ended much worse – Jose Altuve sent the Astros to the World Series with a walk-off two-run homer against Chapman in the bottom of the ninth inning of ALCS Game 6, minutes after DJ LeMahieu had tied the score with a two-run homer -- it was one of the best seasons of a 10-year career that has been defined by consistency and durability.

Chapman has recorded 273 saves with a 2.23 ERA in his career, which started with the Reds in 2010, striking out 14.8 batters per nine innings. He’s been an All-Star six times, including this season.

Chapman, who struck out 85 batters in 57 innings in 2019, was presented the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award, given each year to the American League's top relief pitcher, before Game 4 of this year’s World Series.

“For me to receive this award is an honor because of how much it means to us relievers,” Chapman said. “This is my first time winning this award, but what makes it really special is having the opportunity to wear the same uniform and to pitch from the same mound as Mariano Rivera.”

After the ALCS loss, Chapman did not address the opt-out. “That’s a topic for another time,” he said. He did not stop to talk to reporters in Washington before Game 4 of the World Series after receiving the award from Rivera during a photo op.

In his season-ending news conference last week, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman also steered clear of addressing the opt-out and what that would or could mean for the club's bullpen in 2020.

“I appreciate the question. It's a sensitive aspect of it,” Cashman said. “He has an opt-out -- clearly, we all acknowledge that — and he'll have decisions to make. I don't think it's healthy for me to ultimately [talk about it]. That date is coming, and we'll see what happens between now and then or obviously at that date, and I don't want to speculate on alternative options when I currently don't have to. Don't think that's healthy to the process either. So I respectfully duck.”