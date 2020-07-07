Aroldis Chapman, already known as one of the fittest players in the sport, used the nearly four months he was quarantined in his Miami home to get fitter still.

“I did not take any time off,” the Yankees closer said Tuesday afternoon before the Yankees’ intrasquad game. “I got home, I had my family around, I was basically practicing every day. I only took Sundays off, but other than that it was continuous work.”

The reason, Chapman said, was his desire to “cut some pounds,” which should be taken not as an indication the lefthander was out of shape. The muscular Chapman now weighs in at a cut and lean 208 pounds, down from the cut and lean 218 pounds he was in February.

“I feel really good right now,” said Chapman, whose occasional shirtless posts after (or during) workouts on Instagram caused a social media stir. “I find myself at probably a great weight for me as an athlete.”

Moving Miggy

Miguel Andujar, who batted second and started at third in Monday’s intrasquad game, batted second and started in left in Tuesday night’s game. It is the continuation of what began in the spring – introducing new positions to the 25-year-old, who lost his hold on the starting third base job last year when he got hurt and Gio Urshela turned in a brilliant season. But the Yankees love Andujar’s bat so, in addition to him getting reps at his natural position of third, they experimented in the spring with him in the outfield and were pleased how quickly her seemed to adjust.

“He continues to work at both spots and we continue to be excited about him in his ability to play the corners in the outfield, but also obviously at third,” Boone said.

Waiting on Lo

Travel issues from his native Nicaragua have kept RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, expected to contribute to the big-league club either out of the bullpen or as a spot starter, from arriving in New York for his intake testing, delaying his start to camp.