HOUSTON — Yankees lefthander Jordan Montgomery left Tuesday night’s start against the Astros after just one inning with what the team called left elbow tightness.

Montgomery will return to New York tomorrow, where he will be evaluated by Dr. Chris Ahmad, the Yankees said.

Montgomery, making his sixth start of the season, coasted through the bottom of the first inning, needing just seven pitches to retire the Astros in order and showing no sign of discomfort.

But as the Yankees batted in the top of the second, righthander Domingo German began warming in the bullpen and came on for the bottom of the second after Justin Verlander stranded two runners with strikeouts of Tyler Austin and Gleyber Torres.

Montgomery, a 6-6 lefthander, entered the game 2-0 with a 3.76 ERA.